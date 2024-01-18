Intezer Announces 400% Growth of Customers Using Autonomous SOC Platform

The AI cybersecurity company experienced exploding growth for its new Autonomous SOC solution, fueled by the achievements of its platform and increased interest in generative AI and next-generation automation in 2023.

NEW YORK, Jan.18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intezer, a trailblazer in next-generation automation for cybersecurity, is thrilled to announce the astounding 400% growth of its Autonomous SOC platform customer base as more organizations discover the advantages of AI-powered solutions for their security operations.

This growth is fueled by the platform's proven ability to "autonomously" monitor alerts, collect and investigate evidence like an experienced SOC analyst, auto-remediate false positive alerts, and escalate investigation reports about serious threats. By automating Tier 1 security operation tasks, the Autonomous SOC platform provides a better solution (faster, more accurate, and cost-effective) for work that often leads to burnt out employees or relying on external service teams.

In 2023, Intezer released a host of powerful new features in its Autonomous SOC platform, including capabilities leveraging advances in generative AI models. The growth of the platform and its customer base demonstrates the growing need for "intelligent automation" to empower security teams with accurate and immediate information to protect their organizations from sophisticated cyber attacks.

Autonomous SOC Platform Achieves Notable Milestones

In the last year, the Autonomous SOC platform achieved several key milestones:

Half a million security alerts ingested and auto-triaged from endpoint, email, and SIEM sources.

Up to 99% accuracy for false positive alert identification.

Just 4% of investigated alerts on average escalated for immediate incident response.

Intezer customers have used the innovative platform to enhance their in-house SOC, as well as reduce or eliminate their need for outsourced service providers. The newest addition to Intezer's platform includes support for autonomous triage of SIEM alerts, including Splunk, Microsoft Sentinel, Logscale, and more. Intezer already provides out-of-the-box integrations for leading endpoint security products like CrowdStrike, SentinelOne, and Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, as well as reported phishing inboxes or email security tools.

"We are proud to see the increased adoption of our Autonomous SOC Platform, driven by its ability to auto-triage alerts at scale with exceptional accuracy," said Itai Tevet, CEO and co-founder of Intezer. "This significant customer growth validates the platform's effectiveness in addressing the most burning problem in cybersecurity: talent shortage, and it reflects the growing interest in AI-driven solutions."

Intezer is proud to serve multiple Fortune 500 customers in some of the most targeted industries, including the banking, telecommunications, manufacturing, and energy sectors. In 2023, Equifax and DPD became two of Intezer's newest customers using the Autonomous SOC platform for their security operations. Top Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) like Orange Cyberdefence are also using Intezer to scale their SOC teams, provide high-quality services, and speed up incident response for their clients.

"Intezer contributes to our incident response and forensics investigations daily. Knowing what we are dealing with in the middle of an attack, in less that 30 seconds, directly impacts our clients' risk mitigation and recovery time," said Robinson Delaugerre, who is the Head of Forensics and Incident Response at Orange Cyberdefence.

A Radical New Approach for Security Operation Centers

Intezer was founded in 2016 by a team of leaders with deep experience in security operations and incident response, who had first-hand experience facing the challenges of talent shortages, skill gaps, and increasing volumes of alerts.

The company's innovative threat analysis technology was first recognized for the detail and precision of its malware analysis and live forensics. As Intezer continues to innovate, it is focused on leveraging its technology to effectively provide an equivalent experience to a managed SOC with little or no human intervention.

Upcoming Webinar: AI and Next-Gen Security Automation in 2024

Thursday, January 25, 2024 - 10:00 AM ET on Zoom

Learn more about Intezer in this upcoming webinar with CEO Itai Tevet, discussing the current challenges facing SOC teams and solutions to fully automate processes for investigation, alert triage, and incident response. This webinar is for security leaders and professionals looking for ways to use automation to reduce risk by making their processes more effective, boost efficiency to improve MTTR, and optimize resources.

