Inthority launches simplified email-based tracking solution for busy professionals

With Inthority all users have to do is BCC [email protected] on any email they wish to track, including referrals, lead introductions, and follow-ups. Inthority meets its users where they are, in their email inboxes.

By simply BCC-ing [email protected], users can now experience a seamless transition from the chaos of email overload to an organized, efficient system. The application intelligently parses incoming emails, generating structured data that fuels the creation of automated smart reminders, comprehensive reports, and insightful analytics. This groundbreaking approach eliminates manual data entry, empowering users to streamline their operations and devote more time to strategic tasks. Never lose a lead due to poor organization again.

"One of the greatest challenges for professionals in fast-paced industries like law and finance is managing the influx of information through emails," noted Justin Banford, Co-Founder at Inthority. "Our email-based tracking solution is a game-changer for busy professionals. It empowers individuals and firms alike by providing actionable insights derived from email correspondence."

The benefits extend beyond individual productivity gains, offering aggregated advantages to entire firms. Inthority's innovative solution aggregates data across users, providing firms with invaluable analytics and trends, empowering better decision-making and strategic planning. Firms will understand their business more than self-report data entry could ever provide.

Key features of Inthority's solution include:

AI-Powered Parsing: Cutting-edge AI lead management algorithms intelligently parse emails, extracting crucial information for structured data creation.

Smart Reminders: Proactive reminders are generated based on parsed data, ensuring critical deadlines are met and opportunities aren't missed.

Comprehensive Reports: Users gain access to detailed reports, offering a comprehensive overview of interactions and engagements.

Aggregated Analytics: Firms benefit from aggregated data analytics, facilitating informed decision-making and strategic planning.

"This solution marks a paradigm shift in how professionals handle their workflow. By automating the tedious task of data entry, individuals can focus on what truly matters—delivering exceptional service to their clients," noted Andrew Rakicsany, Co-Founder and data scientist.

To get started, just BCC [email protected] on the next referral, client lead, to-do item, or other email you want to track. That's literally it. There is no mobile app to download or passwords to remember.

About Inthority:

Inthority was co-founded by Justin Banford and Andrew Rakicsany. Justin is a corporate attorney and the ground-zero user, and Andrew has 20 years of enterprise software development and operations-oriented technology management experience through multiple ventures.

