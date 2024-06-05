Intiveo Announces Authorized Integration with Dentrix Ascend to Enhance Patient Experience

"By integrating with cloud-based practice management systems like Dentrix Ascend, Intiveo has the ability to provide customizable and scalable solutions that grow and adapt to the needs that are crucial to dental practices' and DSOs' bottom line," said Josh deVries, co-founder and CEO of Intiveo. Post this

"We know the impact that a positive patient experience can have on a practice and we have been focused on making our software accessible to practices everywhere," said Josh deVries, co-founder and CEO of Intiveo. "By integrating with cloud-based practice management systems like Dentrix Ascend, Intiveo has the ability to provide customizable and scalable solutions that grow and adapt to the needs that are crucial to dental practices' and DSOs' bottom line."

The integration for Dentrix Ascend is now available for Intiveo. To learn more about Intiveo visit intiveo.com.

About Intiveo

Intiveo is a patient engagement software, designed to empower dental practices to enhance the patient experience. Our platform improves patient engagement and outcomes through two-way chat, recall reminders, quality improvement surveys, and online review management tools. With comprehensive integrations across major PMS systems, Intiveo streamlines front office workflows, centralizing patient engagement and communication management. Intiveo serves over 3,000 dental practices across North America, helping them improve their patients' experience, streamline operations, and drive revenue growth while improving staff morale. For more information, please visit intiveo.com.

