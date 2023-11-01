Intiveo Announces Global Insights, Providing Tailored Analytics to Dental Service Organizations

"With the launch of our new Global Insights, we are catering to the expansive and intricate dynamics of these dental operations to help them provide a consistent patient experience across all their practices," said Josh deVries, co-founder and CEO of Intiveo. Post this

"We truly understand and recognize the unique challenges and complexities faced by DSOs and multi-location practices and are passionate about providing innovative and groundbreaking solutions to our customers," said Josh deVries, co-founder and CEO of Intiveo. "With the launch of our new Global Insights, we are catering to the expansive and intricate dynamics of these dental operations to help them provide a consistent patient experience across all their practices, whether they have dozens or hundreds of locations."

Global Insights seamlessly integrates with customers' current Intiveo subscription, providing an enhanced analytics suite, other benefits include:

Comprehensive performance analytics: Access to a range of performance metrics and insights, offering a holistic view of operations across all locations.

Analytics-informed strategies: Dynamic dashboard widgets, in-depth reports, and granular insights put actionable data right at the fingertips of stakeholders.

Global access: Offers a single login to easily access practice data across multiple regions and groups.

Unified data aggregation: Capability to pull and synchronize data from various Practice Management Systems (PMS) databases, centralizing it into one accessible hub

Competitive Advantage: Through enhanced insights into confirmation rates and trends, optimize patient interactions and refine operational strategies, culminating in a superior patient experience.

Intuitive Interface: A user-friendly dashboard ensures that data, no matter how complex, is easily understandable and actionable for all team members.

Security and Reliability: Offers a highly secure, HIPAA-compliant platform.

Intiveo's Global Insights is now available for all Intiveo customers. To learn more about Intiveo Global Insights visit intiveo.com/global-insights.

About Intiveo

Intiveo is a patient engagement software, designed to empower dental practices to enhance the patient experience. Our platform improves patient engagement and outcomes through two-way chat, recall reminders, quality improvement surveys, and online review management tools. With comprehensive integrations across major PMS systems, Intiveo streamlines front office workflows, centralizing patient engagement and communication management. Intiveo serves over 3,000 dental practices across North America, helping them improve their patients' experience, streamline operations, and drive revenue growth while improving staff morale. For more information, please visit intiveo.com.

