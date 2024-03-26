Intiveo Announces Intiveo Connect, Bridging Gap Between Dental Practices, Patient Care Community and Non-Patients

"With the release of Intiveo Connect, we address complex communication challenges patients and dental practices face ensuring everyone involved in a patient's care journey is informed and engaged," said Josh DeVries, CEO and co-founder of Intiveo. Post this

"Intiveo has always been committed to inclusive and effective patient care no matter if they are looking to book an appointment, a parent looking to get more details prior to a procedure or even looking to become a new patient," said Josh DeVries, CEO and co-founder of Intiveo. "We recognize the vital role non-patients play in the care process, and with the release of Intiveo Connect, we address those complex communication challenges patients and dental practices face, ensuring everyone involved in a patient's care journey is informed and engaged."

Intiveo Connect solves vital communication challenges, other benefits for patients and dental offices include:

Direct Communication with Non-Patients: Enabling dental practices to send automated and manual texts to parents, guardians, and other non-patient contacts, ensuring they are integral to the patient care process.

Ease of New Patient Acquisition: Offers a straightforward way for non-patients to contact the office directly through text, enhancing accessibility and simplifying appointment booking.

Streamlined Operational Efficiency: Reduces administrative workload through automation of appointment reminders, follow-up care instructions, logistical coordination messages, and facilitating new patient registrations.

Improved Patient and Non-Patient Satisfaction: Enhances the overall experience by ensuring timely, relevant communication and an easy entry point for new patients, in turn leading to increased trust and satisfaction.

Support for Better Post-Operative Care: Facilitates better recovery outcomes by ensuring caregivers are well-informed about post-operative care instructions.

Marketing and Engagement Opportunities: Opens new avenues for engaging local communities, promoting dental health services and education, and attracting new patients through an inclusive and accessible communication strategy.

"The feature to text non-patients emerged as one of the leading suggestions from our customers, signaling a strong desire for more expansive communication tools," said DeVries. "Intiveo is dedicated to developing new features and tools that meet and enhance our community's evolving needs."

Intiveo Connect will be rolling out to both existing and new customers, starting with Intiveo's Beta Explorers community. To learn more about Intiveo Connect visit www.intiveo.com/intiveo-connect.

About Intiveo

Intiveo is a patient engagement software, designed to empower dental practices to enhance the patient experience. Our platform improves patient engagement and outcomes through two-way chat, recall reminders, quality improvement surveys, and online review management tools. With comprehensive integrations across major PMS systems, Intiveo streamlines front office workflows, centralizing patient engagement and communication management. Intiveo serves over 3,000 dental practices across North America, helping them improve their patients' experience, streamline operations, and drive revenue growth while improving staff morale. For more information, please visit intiveo.com.

