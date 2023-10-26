Intiveo Announces Latest Integration for Sensei Cloud from Carestream Dental

"We are so excited to bring this integration to market with the Sensei team to help dental practices elevate patient satisfaction and experience," said Josh deVries, co-founder and CEO of Intiveo. Post this

"Our mission has always been to create meaningful connections between dental practices and their patients," said Josh deVries, co-founder and CEO of Intiveo. "That's why we are so excited to bring this integration to market with the Sensei team to help dental practices elevate patient satisfaction and experience. This collaboration magnifies our reach, ensuring more patients benefit from streamlined communication and top-tier patient experience."

This integration was developed in response to Sensei Cloud and Intiveo customers asking for an advanced patient experience, and will open the door to support thousands of additional dental practices that utilize both Intiveo and Sensei Cloud.

This integration is now available for Intiveo and Sensei customers. To learn more about Intiveo visit intiveo.com. To learn more about Sensei Cloud, or any of Sensei's practice and patient management solutions, visit gosensei.com

About Intiveo

Intiveo is a patient engagement software, designed to empower dental practices to enhance the patient experience. Our platform improves patient engagement and outcomes through two-way chat, recall reminders, quality improvement surveys, and online review management tools. With comprehensive integrations across major PMS systems, Intiveo streamlines front office workflows, centralizing patient engagement and communication management. Intiveo serves over 3,000 dental practices across North America, helping them improve their patients' experience, streamline operations, and drive revenue growth while improving staff morale. For more information, please visit intiveo.com.

About Carestream Dental

Carestream Dental is a digital solutions leader built on more than 125 years of experience that's committed to transforming dentistry, simplifying technology and changing lives. In this pursuit, it offers three brand portfolios that enable practice optimization, efficiency and growth: Carestream Dental includes world-class oral healthcare devices; Swissmeda offers market-leading clinical software and services; and Sensei includes best-in-class practice management software and services. These solutions connect industry partners, laboratories and payers to optimize oral healthcare providers' preferred workflows. For more information, please visit carestreamdental.com.

