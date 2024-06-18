Intiveo Launches Two-Way Referral Management For A Complete Referral Solution

"We've enhanced our referral offering with features that address the entire referral lifecycle that are overall and are designed to improve the referral process, making it faster, clearer, and more convenient for everyone," said Josh DeVries, CEO and co-founder of Intiveo. Post this

"We are always looking for ways to allow practices to focus on providing great dental care and our customers have consistently told us that handling referrals is a major pain point for front office staff, with current solutions falling short," said Josh DeVries, CEO and co-founder of Intiveo. "In response, we've enhanced our referral offering with features that address the entire referral lifecycle that are overall and are designed to improve the referral process, making it faster, clearer, and more convenient for everyone."

Intiveo's new and improved solution aims to simply the referral process and includes:

Two-Way referral capability: Ability to effortlessly send and receive referrals within the Intiveo platform, securely.

One place to manage all activity. Whether forwarding patient details to a specialist, another practice, or receiving incoming referrals, customers can manage all referral activities in one place.

Complete patient tracking: Monitor the referral status from both ends. Track the patient's journey from initial referral to the completion of their treatment, providing visibility and ensuring continuity of care throughout the patient experience.

Integrated communication tools: Maintain clear and effective communication with both sending and receiving practices. Exchange notes, manage attachments, and stay updated on every patient's progress.

Unified internal and external portals: A cohesive interface for sending or receiving referrals. Each function is integrated into the Intiveo software, simplifying the management of referrals and patient data.

Secure data management: Ability to download and upload necessary forms and attachments with ease. All documents are compatible with existing Practice Management Systems (PMS), ensuring a seamless and secure workflow that maintains HIPAA compliance.

This new solution provides a more robust support system for managing referrals. By implementing this referral system, practices can now handle requests more efficiently, saving time and reducing the manual workload for already understaffed offices. It simplifies the referral process, giving staff more time in their day to focus on patient care.

"Intiveo's Referral Management saves our receptionists at least 1 hour of work per day, allowing them to focus on providing better care for our patients," said Cindy Castilloux from Centre Dentaire Caron.

This referral solution is also in compliance with Quebec's Law 25 to help practices transform how practices handle referrals and patient information, all while staying compliant and secure.

Intiveo's new two-way referral management solution is available now to all customers. To learn more about this solution visit www.intiveo.com/two-way-referral-management.

About Intiveo

Intiveo is a patient engagement software, designed to empower dental practices to enhance the patient experience. Our platform improves patient engagement and outcomes through two-way chat, recall reminders, quality improvement surveys, and online review management tools. With comprehensive integrations across major PMS systems, Intiveo streamlines front office workflows, centralizing patient engagement and communication management. Intiveo serves over 3,000 dental practices across North America, helping them improve their patients' experience, streamline operations, and drive revenue growth while improving staff morale. For more information, please visit intiveo.com.

