Intiveo's Latest Open Dental Integration Empowers Dental Practices to Enhance Patient Experience, Marking 5th Cloud-Based Integration This Year

"We are excited that this latest integration with Open Dental reflects our ongoing commitment to empowering dental practices to deliver superior patient experiences and improve patient satisfaction," said Josh DeVries, CEO and co-founder of Intiveo. Post this

"At Intiveo, one of our primary objectives is to develop more robust and seamless integrations with practice management systems that we know dental practices rely heavily on in their daily operations," said Josh DeVries, CEO and co-founder of Intiveo. "We believe that well-designed integrations not only streamline practice workflows but also significantly enhance the patient experience. We are excited that this latest integration with Open Dental reflects that work and our ongoing commitment to empowering dental practices to deliver superior patient experiences and improve patient satisfaction."

Mark Johnson, VP of Development for Open Dental, echoed DeVries's comments. "We were happy to work with Intiveo on the integration to bring their patient engagement solution to the Open Dental ecosystem. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our vision of community-driven innovation built around the Open Dental platform."

Starting today, dental practices leveraging Open Dental Cloud solution can easily integrate Intiveo's state-of-the-art patient engagement technology. To learn more about Intiveo's integrations visit intiveo.com.

About Intiveo

Intiveo is a patient engagement software, designed to empower dental practices to enhance the patient experience. Our platform improves patient engagement and outcomes through two-way chat, recall reminders, quality improvement surveys, and online review management tools. With comprehensive integrations across major PMS systems, Intiveo streamlines front office workflows, centralizing patient engagement and communication management. Intiveo serves over 3,000 dental practices across North America, helping them improve their patients' experience, streamline operations, and drive revenue growth while improving staff morale. For more information, please visit intiveo.com.

Media Contact

Shelby Busen, Talesplash for Intiveo, 1 (650) 769-4701, [email protected], https://intiveo.com/

SOURCE Talesplash for Intiveo