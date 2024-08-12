INT'L YOUTH DAY: Salesian Missions highlights initiatives that ensure youth have tech education

"Education is a primary focus for Salesian missionaries and with that there is a focus on how technology plays a role in and out of the classroom," said Father Michel Conway, director of Salesian Missions. Post this

The U.N. said, "Digital transformation is one of the six key transitions with 'catalytic and multiplier effects across the SDGs' and a significant determinant for achieving the goals. Technologies like mobile devices, digital platforms, and emerging innovations such as artificial intelligence play a crucial role in advancing the SDGs. Data generated from every digital interaction is fundamental to digital transformation, enabling evidence-based decision-making. It is estimated that digital technologies and data contribute to at least 70% of the 169 SDG targets, bringing about a profound impact across their economic, social, and environmental dimensions."

Working in more than 130 countries around the globe, Salesian missionaries provide a range of educational programs, including those that ensure youth are able to access the technology they need for connectiveness and to enhance their readiness for the workforce. Salesian missionaries offer more than 5,500 primary and secondary schools and more than 1,000 vocational, technical, professional and agricultural schools around the globe.

"Education is a primary focus for Salesian missionaries and with that there is a focus on how technology plays a role in and out of the classroom," said Father Michel Conway, director of Salesian Missions. "For many poor students in struggling schools, access to technology isn't a given. We aim to make sure that students have all of the tools and services needed to keep up with the global pace of technology."

In honor and celebration of International Youth Day 2024, Salesian Missions is proud to highlight Salesian initiatives and programs that focus on technology.

ARGENTINA

Students at Salesian elementary schools, high schools, and technical and vocational training centers in Argentina have new computer equipment thanks to donor funding from Salesian Missions. More than 2,800 students will be positively impacted by this donation. The project started in 2023 and finished in July 2024.

With the funding, Salesians were able to purchase laptops, desktop computers, monitors, accessories and printers. Each institution obtained the equipment needed to ensure that students are able to learn and will be empowered in their digital education.

A Salesian noted, "Digital education is important for our students to be able to learn and compete in the job market. Learning these skills early will help to grow their digital abilities later in their education. Our technical and vocational students must have access to today's technology so they are prepared when they enter the workforce. It's skills they must have and Salesian educational institutions need the equipment to effectively teach."

BOLIVIA

Students attending the Madre Cándida Center, located in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, have new computer equipment thanks to donor funding from Salesian Missions. The funding provided 14 new computers to improve the computer laboratory which had obsolete and outdated equipment.

With the donation, students are now more comfortable in class and are working with equipment that helps prepare them for the job market and their careers. There are 125 students who access technical training offered by the center. They take courses in cutting and dress making, comprehensive beauty skills, executive secretarial work, machine embroidery and computer systems. Twenty students in the computer systems course will benefit most from the donation.

A Salesian said, "Our students come from low-income families from the municipalities of Yapacaní in the Ichilo province. They do not have sufficient financial resources to enter the university or emigrate to the city to be able to pursue a degree at the undergraduate level, which is why they choose to study a technical degree near their communities. We are hoping with these new computers we also will be able to increase enrollment into the computer systems course."

MYANMAR

Students in a Salesian school in Myanmar* have laptop computers thanks to donor funding from Salesian Missions. Donor funding was utilized to purchase 25 laptops to help the students with their education and for them to learn basic computer skills. The school set up internet and the electrical wiring for a new computer room for the 300 students as well as hired skilled staff to teach the course.

Father Khun Myat Victor, provincial economer in Myanmar, said, "We have just set up the computer room and the first group of young people have begun their lessons on basic computer skills."

Myanmar has suffered political violence and instability since the military coup took over power in February 2021. There has been ongoing violence and chaos, and schools have been shut because of this and the COVID-19 pandemic. Salesians are opening their schools to enable youth to get back to their education, which they have been without for two years. Classes focus on English, computers and math.

NIGERIA

The Salesian Center in Ibadan, Nigeria, has a new computer lab thanks to donor funding from Salesian Missions. The project known as "Provision of Vocational Skills for Young Girls & Boys for the Improvement of Livelihoods" has provided 31 desktop computers, six laptops, software, computer tables and chairs, among other items.

Salesians established the center in 2002 to offer poor youth educational and social services. Today, the center has the Institute of Philosophy with 200 students, a youth center that is visited by 500 youth each day, an oratory where 100 youth visit each day and a child protection home with 40 children. Salesians also offer an outreach program where street children who cannot be accommodated in the child protection home are able to visit for support and assistance. More than 1,000 youth have sought help through the outreach program.

Prior to the donor funding for the project, the center only had four computers available for all of these youth in addition to teachers, staff and Salesians. The new computer lab will accommodate more youth and allow them to learn digital skills for employment.

*Any goods, services or funds provided by Salesian Missions to programs located in this country were administered in compliance with applicable laws and regulations, including sanctions administered by the U.S. Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Asset Control.

About Salesian Missions USA

Salesian Missions is headquartered in New Rochelle, NY, and is part of the Don Bosco Network—a worldwide federation of Salesian NGOs. The mission of the U.S.-based nonprofit Catholic organization is to raise funds for international programs that serve youth and families in poor communities around the globe. The Salesian missionaries are made up of priests, brothers and sisters, as well as laypeople—all dedicated to caring for poor children throughout the world in more than 130 countries and helping young people become self-sufficient by learning a trade that will help them gain employment. To date, more than 3 million youth have received services funded by Salesian Missions. These services and programs are provided to children regardless of race or religion. For more information, go to SalesianMissions.org.

Contact:

Laura Perillo

[email protected]

908-406-3413 (text messages OK)

Twitter: @MissionNewswire

Newswire: MissionNewswire.org

Press room: SalesianMissions.org/press

Media Contact

Laura Perillo, Salesian Missions, 9084063413, [email protected], https://salesianmissions.org/

SOURCE Salesian Missions