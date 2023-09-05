Intouch Insight Study Reveals That Taco Bell Defy and McDonald's Texas Test Restaurant Slash Their Drive-Thru Service Times by Over One Minute

"We're excited to share these results alongside the sneak preview of the 2023 Intouch Insight Annual Drive-Thru Study findings this Thursday, September 7th at the inaugural QSREvolution conference taking place in Atlanta," says Sarah Beckett, Director of Marketing at Intouch Insight. Tweet this

Taco Bell Defy's average service time was 2 minutes and 32 seconds, a reduction of 1 minute and 10 seconds compared to the brand's performance in the 2022 study.

Taco Bell Defy achieved an 88% accuracy score, meaning just over 1 out of every 10 orders is delivered wrong to customers, compared to 84% for the 2022 brand score.

The McDonald's test restaurant in Fort Worth, Texas , has an average service time of 3 minutes and 45 seconds, compared to overall brand performance in last year's study of 4 minutes and 51 seconds.

, has an average service time of 3 minutes and 45 seconds, compared to overall brand performance in last year's study of 4 minutes and 51 seconds. The McDonald's test restaurant achieved an accuracy of 80% compared to the overall brand score of 89% in 2022.

The 2023 Intouch Insight Annual Drive-Thru Study will be released, in partnership with QSR®magazine, on October 2, 2023. To learn more about the Intouch Insight Annual Drive-Thru Study visit https://www.intouchinsight.com/resources/studies/drive-thru-2023/ or check out the September 7th session at the QSREvolution conference, Winning at the Drive-Thru.

About Intouch Insight

Intouch Insight specializes in helping multi-location businesses achieve operational excellence so they can exceed customer expectations, strengthen brand reputation and improve financial performance.

Intouch enables brands to collect and centralize data from multiple customer touchpoints, giving them actionable, real-time insights in an advanced analytics platform. Founded in 1992, Intouch is trusted by over 300 of North America's most-loved brands for their customer experience management, customer survey, mystery shopping, mobile forms, operational and compliance audits, geolocation data capture and event marketing automation solutions. For more information, visit http://www.intouchinsight.com.

