Intradyn Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance, Strengthening Security and Trust in Digital Communications Archiving

Trusted Security for Archiving

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intradyn, a provider of digital communications archiving solutions, announced it has successfully achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance, reinforcing the company's commitment to safeguarding sensitive data and maintaining the highest standards of security for its customers.

The certification follows an independent audit conducted by Advantage Partners, a licensed CPA firm that evaluated Intradyn's security controls over a multi-month observation period. The audit resulted in an unqualified opinion—the highest level of assurance—confirming that Intradyn's controls are both properly designed and operating effectively over time.

SOC 2 (Service Organization Control 2) is a widely recognized auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) to evaluate how organizations manage and protect customer data. Unlike SOC 2 Type I, which reviews controls at a single point in time, SOC 2 Type II verifies that those controls function consistently over an extended period, providing stronger assurance of operational reliability and security practices.

For organizations that rely on digital communications archiving to meet regulatory and legal requirements, this milestone provides independent validation that Intradyn's platform meets rigorous industry standards for protecting sensitive information.

"Achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance represents more than a certification—it's validation of the security-first culture we've built at Intradyn," said Adnan Olia, COO at Intradyn. "Our customers trust us with their most critical communications data. This achievement demonstrates our unwavering commitment to protecting the data our customers depend on every single day."

Intradyn's platform enables organizations to securely capture, archive, and manage communications across email, text messaging, iMessage, and other digital channels. These communications often contain sensitive information, including personally identifiable information (PII), protected health information (PHI), and legally discoverable business records, making strong security and governance controls essential for compliance and risk management.

SOC 2 Type II compliance supports customers during vendor risk assessments and procurement processes. Many organizations require independent audit reports before approving third-party technology providers. This certification provides clear, verified evidence that Intradyn maintains strong security controls and reliable operational practices.

For organizations that rely on secure communications archiving, SOC 2 Type II also provides practical benefits beyond procurement. The independent audit documentation can assist IT and security teams during internal compliance reviews and regulatory audits. It demonstrates that proper vendor due diligence has been completed and reinforces that Intradyn meets rigorous standards for protecting archived communications and sensitive data.

Achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance reinforces the company's commitment to strong security, transparency, and trusted archiving solutions. As regulatory expectations and digital communication channels continue to evolve, the company remains focused on strengthening its security posture and delivering trusted archiving solutions for organizations that depend on reliable, compliant communications management.

To learn more about Intradyn's SOC 2 Type II certification, visit: https://www.intradyn.com/intradyn-achieves-soc-2-type-ii-compliance/

About Intradyn

Intradyn provides secure digital communications archiving solutions that help organizations capture, retain, and manage communications across email, messaging, and collaboration platforms. Its platform enables businesses and public sector organizations to meet compliance, legal discovery, and information governance requirements while maintaining secure, accessible records of critical communications.

Media Contact

Marketing Department, Intradyn, 1 800-284-4156, [email protected], https://www.intradyn.com/

SOURCE Intradyn