Intradyn AOS 7.4: Exclude Phone Numbers, Protect Employee Privacy, and Stay Compliant

Intradyn, a provider of digital communications archiving solutions, announced the release of Archiving Operating System (AOS) 7.4, introducing the ability to exclude specific phone numbers from archiving. This release marks a significant step forward in giving compliance administrators precise, granular control over which communications are retained, without compromising regulatory obligations.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AOS.7.4 Excluding Phone Numbers from Archiving

AOS 7.4 enables organizations to designate specific phone numbers that will be excluded from the archive entirely. Administrators can apply exclusions at two distinct levels:

Global exclusion = A phone number is never archived regardless of which employee or contact it is associated with

Contact-specific exclusion = A phone number is excluded only when linked to a specific named contact.

This flexibility allows compliance teams to draw a clear and defensible line between personal and professional communications.

The Problem: Compliance Should Not Come at the Cost of Privacy

For organizations in regulated industries, such as financial services, healthcare, government, and law, archiving text messages is a non-negotiable compliance requirement. Regulations such as FINRA, SEC Rule 17a-4, and HIPAA mandate the retention of electronic business communications. But standard archiving solutions have historically taken a blanket approach: archive everything.

The result is a growing tension. When an employee texts a spouse between client calls, or exchanges messages with their children, those personal moments are swept into the corporate archive alongside business records. Compliance officers, legal teams, and supervisors may encounter them. The privacy implications are serious, and the consequences for employee trust, morale, and an organization's reputation as a responsible data steward can be significant.

Children's privacy adds another layer of concern. When a parent's company-issued device is subject to corporate archiving, messages from minors may be captured in a record-keeping system they are unaware of, which raises both ethical questions and potential legal exposure for employers. Organizations have been caught between two legitimate obligations with no clean path forward.

How AOS 7.4 Solves It

AOS 7.4 gives compliance administrators a precise tool to address this challenge. By excluding specific phone numbers from archiving, organizations retain complete, audit-ready records of all business communications while keeping personal conversations out of the corporate archive entirely. There is no longer a necessity for the two responsibilities to compete.

Practical applications include excluding family members' numbers, filtering out automated delivery notifications and promotional spam that add no compliance value, and managing personal contacts who occasionally reach out on a work device. The feature also reduces storage overhead by excluding irrelevant messages from the archive, making compliance searches faster and more effective.

Regulators don't accept 'we hadn't added them to the whitelist yet' as an explanation for missing records. But neither do employees accept a system that feels like surveillance of personal conversations on their personal phone. Blacklist archiving solves both problems, employees submit personal contacts to exclude from day one, and every new business conversation is captured automatically for books & records, so the archive is complete, compliance is satisfied, and employees actually adopt the program rather than work around it. - Mike Kieffer, Director of Sales Engineering

To learn more about Intradyn's AOS 7.4 Upgrade, visit https://www.intradyn.com/archiving-operating-system-aos-7-4-updates/

About Intradyn

Intradyn provides secure digital communications archiving solutions that help organizations capture, retain, and manage communications across email, messaging, and collaboration platforms. Its platform enables businesses and public sector organizations to meet compliance, legal discovery, and information governance requirements while maintaining secure, accessible records of critical communications.

Media Contact

Intradyn Marketing Department, Intradyn, 1 800-284-4156, [email protected], https://www.intradyn.com/

SOURCE Intradyn