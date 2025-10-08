Intricon and Minnetronix Medical Combine to Form Forj Medical

Forj Medical is uniquely equipped to meet the evolving needs of medical device OEMs; combining deep expertise in system and component design, microelectronics, precision molding, and automation, we're enabling our customers to bring life-changing technologies to market faster and more efficiently. Post this

Headquartered in Arden Hills, Minnesota, Forj Medical operates across six facilities in the United States, Indonesia, Singapore, and Costa Rica. The company's global footprint, technology expertise, and broad capabilities position Forj Medical to accelerate innovation and deliver high-performance manufacturing solutions across key market segments, including diabetes, advanced optics, surgical energy, vascular disease, drug delivery and surgical navigation.

Mauricio Arellano, an executive with more than 30 years of experience in the medical device supply chain, has been appointed Executive Chair of Forj Medical, and Jeremy Maniak, formerly CEO of Minnetronix, will assume the role of CEO of the combined business.

"Two leaders in medical device innovation have come together to create something extraordinary for customers," said Arellano. "With a shared commitment to quality and innovation, Forj Medical is well positioned to support our customers and accelerate breakthroughs in patient care."

Forj Medical's expanded footprint in Minnesota's "Medical Alley" complements its global operations, reinforcing its commitment to delivering world-class design and manufacturing solutions for its customers at scale.

"Forj Medical is uniquely equipped to meet the evolving needs of medical device OEMs," said Maniak. "By combining deep expertise in system and component design, microelectronics, precision molding, and automation, we're enabling our customers to bring life-changing technologies to market faster and more efficiently."

About Forj Medical

Forj Medical is a vertically integrated contract design and manufacturing organization (CDMO) serving the medical technology industry. Formed through the merger of Intricon and Minnetronix Medical, Forj Medical offers end-to-end capabilities — from concept through commercial scale — in system design, microelectronics, precision molding, and advanced manufacturing. Headquartered in Minnesota with operations in Singapore, Indonesia, and Costa Rica, Forj Medical partners with leading OEMs to accelerate innovation across key segments including diabetes care, advanced optics, surgical energy, vascular disease, drug delivery, and surgical navigation. For more information, please visit www.forjmedical.com.

