Intrics bolsters retail ecosystem expertise with executive hire

Retail veteran Bill Senn joins the company as VP of Partnerships to expand retailer data solutions across North America

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intrics today announced the addition of Bill Senn to the company's senior team in the role of Vice President of Partnerships. In his position, Senn will strengthen the company's relationships with retailers and brands and drive new software-driven data solutions to market to meet the needs of modern retail professionals.

Prior to joining Intrics, Bill Senn was Vice President of Strategic Accounts at RJW Logistics, a supply chain solutions company, where he helped expand their consolidation partnerships to several of the largest North American retailers. Previously, Senn spent more than 15 years at Walmart and Sam's Club across buyer, category management, and sales leadership roles. He also held global footprint positions at both retailer-facing and vendor-facing operations, sales, and marketing companies.

"We're thrilled to have Bill Senn join our growing team. His expertise will be invaluable for our extensive product roadmap in the year ahead and our commitment to helping retail professionals answer the questions they face every day in their businesses, " said RetailData and Intrics President and CEO Jacob Blondin.

The addition of Senn comes on the heels of the company's developments around unified pricing intelligence and product tracking as part of the Intrics Intelligence Platform. With the ability to access and analyze omni-channel price, promotional and assortment data, brands and retailers can improve their retail operations, sales, and customer experience. With a vision of helping any organization, large or small, make data-driven decisions, Intrics will continue to focus on self-serve capabilities, customizable data collection, and scalability.

"I'm honored to join the Intrics team and ready to dive in," said Senn. "I know how important it is for retailers and vendors alike to have access to data they can trust when making decisions that will impact product availability, store operations, and profitability. The Intrics technology is ahead of the curve in this industry, and I'm excited to help bring purpose-built applications to the market for retail professionals."

About Intrics

Founded in 2021 and backed by RetailData, the pioneers in retail intelligence, Intrics is the software platform for retailers and brands to access and interpret competitive data. The Intrics platform equips retailers and brands with reliable insights, including price intelligence, product discovery, and trade spend monitoring, so they can make the right business decisions and act on timely and accurate data.

