Intrigue and suspense unfold in Liz Feinman 'The Right Club'

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Steve Alden, a new golf champion, finds himself target of an assassination plot. But who would want to kill him and why? Liz Feinman takes her readers into the glamorous yet treacherous world of an exclusive country club, where wealth, ambition and envy converge.

"The Right Club" (published by Archway Publishing) introduces Steve Alden and his wife Barbara who are granted membership to the highly exclusive Upper Brookville Country Club in New York. Although Barbara comes from old money, Steve is a self-made man and getting into the club represents the pinnacle of success for him. He continues to climb the club's social ladder by tipping the staff very generously and aiming to win the annual golf tournament. As Steve finally hobnobs with the best of society's bests, he feels like it is still not enough and what starts as the need to sit at the best table in the house ends in depravity, jealousy and rage. An investigation is opened which brings to light all sorts of secrets about the complicated lives of the people in Steve's orbit.

"The Right Club" explores the intricate inner workings of an exclusive country club, exploring the interactions between social standing, personal desire, and great wealth. It delves deep into the lives of the ultra-rich, exposing their secrets, desires, and the lengths they will go to protect their status. Through Barbara's eyes, readers get an intimate look at the women of the club, their shopping habits, fashion choices, and hidden lives.

In today's world wrought with problems, this book provides an exciting escape into a world of opulence. The novel paints a vivid picture where immense wealth makes nothing off-limits — not even murder. Visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/846950-the-right-club to get a copy.

About the Author

Liz Feinman is almost 90 years old. She was a retired director of development at an event driven nonprofit organization on Long Island. In that capacity, she worked with 10 different golf club chairmen, 10 different golf pros, 10 different managers, and organized 10 successful golf tournaments; raising considerable funds for her organization. Her technical knowledge of the game from long lovely days helped facilitate the creation of this novel. She wrote "The Right Club" 25 years ago but did not have time to work on it. She put the manuscript away to focus on her career and family. After her husband passed away, she moved to California and, during the COVID-19 quarantine, she came across the thumb drive with the first version of the novel. Since then, she has reworked it several times and has finally decided that it was ready for publication.

