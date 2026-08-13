Intrizen Jumps 836 Spots on Inc. 5000 List as Two-Time Honoree

Fueled by 238% three-year revenue growth, Intrizen, a digital transformation company, rises to #1,479 nationwide on the 2026 Inc. 5000, earning recognition among America's fastest-growing private companies for the second consecutive year.
NAPLES, Fla., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intrizen, a human-centered HR + IT digital transformation company and official partner of both SAP SuccessFactors & Workday, has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, earning the prestigious recognition for the second consecutive year and climbing 836 positions nationally.
Intrizen surged to No. 1,479 nationwide in 2026 from No. 2,315 in 2025, fueled by 238% three-year revenue growth and continued momentum across the business.
The company also ranked:
- No. 176 in Florida
- No. 4 in the Naples–Marco Island
- No. 44 in Human Resources.
The significant leap comes as Intrizen enters one of its most ambitious chapters yet, building on sustained growth while expanding its leadership, capabilities, and vision for the future.
"Making the Inc. 5000 once is an incredible honor. Earning that recognition for a second consecutive year — and making such a significant move up the list — tells us we're building something sustainable," said Jonathan Haberkorn, Founder and Partner of Intrizen. "Intrizen's growth has always been about bringing together exceptional people, bold ideas and technology that amplifies human potential. We believe we're just getting started."
"Sustainable growth starts with delivering meaningful outcomes and earning our clients' trust again and again," said Bhavesh Kapoor, Partner at Intrizen and leader of service delivery and customer success. "This recognition belongs to our entire team. It reflects the relationships we've built, the results we deliver and our commitment to digital transformation that creates lasting value for the people and organizations we serve."
Intrizen's growth is supported by an expanding leadership team spanning revenue, marketing, service delivery, customer success and strategic advisory. Together, the team is building the infrastructure to scale the company's impact while preserving the people-first philosophy at its core.
The company is also preparing to launch new App Managed Services (AMS) and Strategic Advisory Resourcing offerings, further expanding how Intrizen supports organizations throughout their transformation journeys.
As organizations navigate rapid change across artificial intelligence, workforce technology and employee experience, Intrizen is rethinking the relationship between people and enterprise systems. Its approach brings HR and IT together to create solutions people trust, adopt and benefit from — reflected in Intrizen's "AI for People" philosophy and its north star: multiplying happier human connections through digital transformation.
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ABOUT INTRIZEN
Intrizen is a two-time Inc. 5000 honoree, official partner of both SAP SuccessFactors and Workday, and a human-centered HR + IT digital transformation company. Trusted by organizations including American Airlines, Grainger, Lowe's, NRG Energy, Coca-Cola and Worldwide Flight Services, Intrizen helps enterprises modernize workforce systems through strategy, technology, automation, and AI for People.
LINKS
Media Contact
Lyric Everly, CMO, Intrizen, 1 615-830-0006, [email protected], https://intrizen.com/
Jonathan Haberkorn, Partner, Intrizen, 1 239-248-1908, [email protected], https://intrizen.com/
SOURCE Intrizen
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