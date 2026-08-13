Intrizen Jumps 836 Spots on Inc. 5000 List as Two-Time Honoree

"Intrizen's growth has always been about bringing together exceptional people, bold ideas and technology that amplifies human potential. We believe we're just getting started." — Jonathan Haberkorn & Bhavesh Kapoor, Partners at Intrizen Post this

The company also ranked:

No. 176 in Florida

No. 4 in the Naples–Marco Island

No. 44 in Human Resources.

The significant leap comes as Intrizen enters one of its most ambitious chapters yet, building on sustained growth while expanding its leadership, capabilities, and vision for the future.

"Making the Inc. 5000 once is an incredible honor. Earning that recognition for a second consecutive year — and making such a significant move up the list — tells us we're building something sustainable," said Jonathan Haberkorn, Founder and Partner of Intrizen. "Intrizen's growth has always been about bringing together exceptional people, bold ideas and technology that amplifies human potential. We believe we're just getting started."

"Sustainable growth starts with delivering meaningful outcomes and earning our clients' trust again and again," said Bhavesh Kapoor, Partner at Intrizen and leader of service delivery and customer success. "This recognition belongs to our entire team. It reflects the relationships we've built, the results we deliver and our commitment to digital transformation that creates lasting value for the people and organizations we serve."

Intrizen's growth is supported by an expanding leadership team spanning revenue, marketing, service delivery, customer success and strategic advisory. Together, the team is building the infrastructure to scale the company's impact while preserving the people-first philosophy at its core.

The company is also preparing to launch new App Managed Services (AMS) and Strategic Advisory Resourcing offerings, further expanding how Intrizen supports organizations throughout their transformation journeys.

As organizations navigate rapid change across artificial intelligence, workforce technology and employee experience, Intrizen is rethinking the relationship between people and enterprise systems. Its approach brings HR and IT together to create solutions people trust, adopt and benefit from — reflected in Intrizen's "AI for People" philosophy and its north star: multiplying happier human connections through digital transformation.

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ABOUT INTRIZEN

Intrizen is a two-time Inc. 5000 honoree, official partner of both SAP SuccessFactors and Workday, and a human-centered HR + IT digital transformation company. Trusted by organizations including American Airlines, Grainger, Lowe's, NRG Energy, Coca-Cola and Worldwide Flight Services, Intrizen helps enterprises modernize workforce systems through strategy, technology, automation, and AI for People.

LINKS

Media Contact

Lyric Everly, CMO, Intrizen, 1 615-830-0006, [email protected], https://intrizen.com/

Jonathan Haberkorn, Partner, Intrizen, 1 239-248-1908, [email protected], https://intrizen.com/

SOURCE Intrizen