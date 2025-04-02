Introducing 109 Hand Lane: A New Standard of Luxury in Amagansett

Tim Davis, a leading authority in Hamptons real estate, proudly presents 109 Hand Lane, a newly constructed custom residence that epitomizes luxury living in the heart of Amagansett.
AMAGANSETT, N.Y., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A Vision of Elegance and Comfort
Drawing inspiration from the creators of The Lowell, a renowned boutique hotel in New York City, 109 Hand Lane seamlessly blends elegance, understated glamour, and chic style. This meticulously crafted home offers a thoughtfully designed layout ideal for both grand entertaining and intimate family living.
Exceptional Features and Amenities
- Grand Entrance: An impressive stone porte-cochère leads to a foyer adorned with Venetian plaster walls, reclaimed beam ceilings, and artistic lighting.
- Luxurious Living Spaces: The Great Room and Living Room feature LaPaige doors that open to stone patios and meticulously landscaped grounds, creating a seamless indoor-outdoor experience.
- Gourmet Kitchen: Designed for the culinary enthusiast, the kitchen is equipped with top-of-the-line appliances and amenities.
- Entertainment Haven: The lower level boasts a grand Mahogany billiards room with a private bar and a 275-bottle wine room, perfect for hosting gatherings.
- Serene Primary Suite: The primary bedroom offers a stylish sitting area, a modern marble slab bathroom with an exquisite soaking tub and shower, two custom Mahogany walk-in closets, and two private terraces.
- Guest Accommodations: Three en-suite guest rooms are equipped with a room service station for late-night snacks and beverages or early morning coffee, ensuring the ultimate relaxation experience.
- Outdoor Oasis: The property features a retractable covered 20×45 pool, a 2,000-square-foot, two-story pool house with a poolside lounge and mini-bar, a movie theater that opens to a cobblestone patio, and a gym and office tucked away on the second floor.
Prime Location
Nestled on "the lanes of Amagansett," 109 Hand Lane is just a stone's throw from the ocean, offering residents the quintessential Hamptons lifestyle with easy access to pristine beaches and charming local amenities.
View Listing:
https://timdavishamptons.com/109-hand-lane/
This exceptional property is offered at $19,850,000.
About Tim Davis
Tim Davis is a distinguished real estate advisor specializing in luxury properties throughout the Hamptons. With decades of experience and an unparalleled understanding of the market, Tim Davis offers clients exceptional service and expertise in finding their ideal homes.
Media Contact
Tim Davis, Tim Davis Hamptons, 1 631.702.9211, [email protected], https://timdavishamptons.com/
SOURCE Tim Davis Hamptons
