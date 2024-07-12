Introducing a New Mystery from Unsolved Case Files: The Luna Knight Quick Play Case

Brace yourself to challenge your inner sleuth with Unsolved Case Files, the premier source for interactive mystery games, introduces its latest and most captivating case yet: the Luna Knight Quick Play Case that you are able to solve in one hour.
TAMPA, Fla., July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Announcing our first quick play case: Rising pop star Luna Knight's death during her concert's intermission in 2014 left the case cold. Now, her best friend Justine Delgado seeks your help to uncover the truth and catch the killer.
The Luna Knight case is now available for purchase on the Unsolved Case Files website as well as on Amazon, and eager detectives can begin their investigation today.
For more information about Unsolved Case Files and to purchase the Luna Knight case, visit https://www.unsolvedcasefiles.com/knight.html
About Unsolved Case Files:
Unsolved Case Files is a leading provider of interactive mystery games, offering a unique blend of storytelling, puzzle-solving, and immersive experiences. With a diverse range of cases, each meticulously crafted to challenge and entertain, Unsolved Case Files invites players to step into the shoes of a detective and unravel the mysteries that lie within.
