Introducing a New Mystery from Unsolved Case Files: The Luna Knight Quick Play Case

Brace yourself to challenge your inner sleuth with Unsolved Case Files, the premier source for interactive mystery games, introduces its latest and most captivating case yet: the Luna Knight Quick Play Case that you are able to solve in one hour.

TAMPA, Fla., July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Announcing our first quick play case: Rising pop star Luna Knight's death during her concert's intermission in 2014 left the case cold. Now, her best friend Justine Delgado seeks your help to uncover the truth and catch the killer.

The Luna Knight case is now available for purchase on the Unsolved Case Files website as well as on Amazon, and eager detectives can begin their investigation today.