INTRODUCING A REVOLUTIONARY ALLIANCE: CARBON8® x TRUE CITRUS® UNLEASH THE EPIC FLAVORS OF SPARKLING WATER RIGHT IN YOUR HOME

Collaboration Seamlessly Integrates Citrus Flavors into the Cutting-Edge Technology of Premium Sparkling Water, all in the Comfort of Your Home

MIAMI, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carbon8® and True Citrus® announce a revolutionary partnership during Drinking Water Week (May 5–11) to deliver a flavor experience unlike any other. This innovative alliance, scheduled to launch on May 1, combines authentic tastes with state-of-the-art technology, signaling the start of an exciting new age for fans of flavored sparkling water worldwide.

Carbon8 aims to revolutionize the way people enjoy beverages at home. In collaboration with True Citrus, a leader in citrus-based water enhancers and drink mixes made with simple ingredients, Carbon8 is creating an unmatched sparkling water that is infused with the flavor of fresh-squeezed citrus.

With its UV cleaner and re-mineralizing chlorine filter, Carbon8, the only one-touch carbonator for easy click-and-sip sparkling water, guarantees that every fizzy drink is as pure as possible. With just one touch, the Carbon8 creates and dispenses sparkling water without the need for plastic bottles, quickly becoming a media darling and fan favorite. Its contemporary appearance seamlessly blends into any kitchen. With just a single click on its cutting-edge touchscreen interface, the Carbon8 Reactor's unique, patented turbine technology swiftly blends water and CO2—now with the ability to effortlessly add a hint of citrus, thanks to True Lemon® and True Lime®.

The renowned inventor of Carbon8 and the creative force behind National Sparkling Water Day, Andreas Hansen is pleased to announce this remarkable collaboration. "Together, we seamlessly blend the vibrant flavors of True Lemon and True Lime with the flawless sparkling water of Carbon8, raising the bar for the at-home drinking experience," says Hansen.

"At Carbon8, flavor and purity are very important to us. Since True Citrus values authenticity as much as we do, they are the ideal partner in our mission to transform flavored sparkling water. In addition to broadening our product offering, this partnership is a major step in the direction of sustainability "continues Hansen.

"We are excited to partner with Carbon8 to provide in-home, unique, personalized sparkling water with citrus and fruit flavors" said Robert Cuddihy, CEO of True Citrus. Cuddihy continued "Carbon8's technology brings enjoyable, convenient and affordable sparkling water to your home and True Cirtus brings personalized, authentic citrus and fruit flavors to your table."

True Citrus, a U.S.-based innovator, is dedicated to encapsulating the flavor of freshly squeezed citrus in all its products, which include True Lemon® and True Lime® unsweetened citrus wedge replacements, low-calorie, low sugar drink mixes, and Energy drink mixes. All True Citrus products emphasize authenticity by utilizing only simple, Non-GMO ingredients, low/no sugar or calories flavors without the addition of artificial sweeteners, sodium, or gluten. True Citrus products are available in over 45,000 stores in the United States, along with Amazon and their own online store at TrueCitrus.com.

This partnership, which launches just as spring gives way to summer, promises to revitalize hydration routines. Every moment is transformed into a celebration of flavor by Carbon8 + True Lemon and True Lime, whether it's a calm evening at home or a boisterous backyard BBQ. Succulent sparkling water is now within reach with the Infinity Stream, available at Williams Sonoma and Target, among other select locations.

During the first week of May each year, the American Water Works Association shines a spotlight on the indispensable role of tap water in our daily lives and the critical need for investing in water infrastructure. It's during this significant occasion that Carbon8 and True Citrus step forward to unveil the future of sophisticated, filtered, and flavored sparkling water. Here's what this exciting collaboration promises:

Enhanced hydration

Filtered and re-mineralized sparkling water

The pioneering natural flavor infusion system for home carbonation

A diverse range of delicious and convenient home-prepared beverages

Elimination of plastic bottles and unnecessary accessories

Unparalleled convenience with click-and-sip technology, enhanced by authentic citrus flavor

The Carbon8 Infinity Stream is now available for purchase through select retailers including Williams Sonoma, Sur La Table, Macy's and Target.

For more details on the Infinity Stream collaboration, visit Carbon8's website and follow their journey on Instagram.

To explore True Citrus and its product range, visit www.truecitrus.com.

About True Citrus

Based in Baltimore, True Citrus manufactures the True Citrus family of products, including True Lemon® and True Lime® Unsweetened Wedge Replacements, Lemonades, Limeades, Energy, Kids Drink Mixes and Seasoning Blends. All True Citrus products are made from proprietary formulas that capture an authentic, fresh-squeezed citrus taste and have no sugar or very low sugar. Made from only simple Non-GMO ingredients, all True Citrus products are 0 to 10 calories, and do not contain artificial sweeteners or gluten. True Citrus products are available at more than 45,000 retail stores, including Walmart, Target, Meijer, Albertsons, HEB, Kroger, Publix, Safeway, Shop-Rite, Stop & Shop Wegmans, and Weis, and other fine retailers, as well as on Amazon and at TrueCitrus.com. True Citrus products are also available for foodservice operations and commercial ingredient applications. For more info visit https://www.truelemon.com/

