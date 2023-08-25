Introducing Align™ Shoes, an Innovative Approach to Footwear and Health

Söfft Shoe Company, makers of Nurse Mates, Söfft, Comfortiva, and EüroSoft, is excited to announce the official premiere of Align™, its newest men's and women's footwear brand, on AlignShoe.com.

ANDOVER, Mass., Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Söfft Shoe Company, makers of Nurse Mates, Söfft, Comfortiva, and EüroSoft, is excited to announce the official premiere of Align™, its newest men's and women's footwear brand, on AlignShoe.com.

Specially designed to work with the foot's natural contours, Align™ shoes feature an anatomical orthotic insole that places the foot in a more optimum position to assist with proper alignment, stability, and support. The unique design of this firm-yet-flexible footbed provides essential arch support and helps to reduce pressure on tendons, joints, and muscles of the feet, legs, and back.

Initially featured in select Nurse Mates styles, Align's anatomical comfort technology is ideal for all ages and interests and for leisure, work, and fitness. In fact, the brand offers styles for everyday wear, healthcare and hospitality professionals, warehouse employees, and more.

"What began as a collection within our Nurse Mates line has grown exponentially in popularity, inspiring us to create Align™ as a stand-alone brand so everyone can experience its well-being benefits," says Paul Sylvia, Align's Vice President. "Wearing footwear that helps the body to work as intended is key for a healthier, more comfortable lifestyle, something everyone can enjoy."

The AlignShoe.com debut collection includes five new men's styles, four new women's styles, and seven best-selling styles from the original Align™ Nurse Mates collection, including beloved customer favorites Torri and Velocity.

Other benefits of these lightweight, supportive shoes include a padded counter at the top of the heel to absorb impact, slip-resistant outsoles, stain-resistant uppers, and fluid-resistant toe shields in select styles. Customers can shop an exciting array of colors, from eye-catching metallic patterns and vibrant ombre designs to versatile classic neutrals.

To view the new Align™ collection and see the latest product updates, shop AlignShoe.com and visit Align Shoes on Facebook and @alignshoes on Instagram.

