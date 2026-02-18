Introducing Alila Mayakoba: A Soulful Luxury Retreat in Mexico's Riviera Maya

"Celebrating Mayakoba's 20th anniversary with the opening of this resort —the first Alila property in Latin America— is a significant achievement that reinforces our legacy as pioneers of eco-conscious luxury," commented Luis Duran, CEO of RLH Properties, the owner group behind Mayakoba. Post this

"From the moment guests arrive, we want them to feel at ease and fully present as they discover the connection between the Alila brand's philosophy of mindful luxury and Riviera Maya's natural beauty and cultural richness," said Patrick Schori, General Manager, Alila Mayakoba. "Every part of the resort is rooted in place – from unfolding landscapes and open-air architecture to subtle sensory details woven throughout the guest journey. Alila Mayakoba offers an experience that is grounded, intuitive, and deeply restorative."

Situated within the Mayakoba enclave, a master luxury resort community set along the Caribbean coastline, Alila Mayakoba is an intimate sanctuary that pairs architectural restraint with culturally rooted immersion. Spanning 60 acres of beachfront, lagoon, and jungle, the resort offers 182 guestrooms, suites, and villas with tranquil pools woven through mangroves. There are six distinctive dining destinations—including the return of the beloved Casa Amate, the destination's signature fine-dining establishment, long celebrated for its elevated interpretation of regional flavors—and Spa Alila at Mayakoba with treatments guided by living Mayan traditions. The result is an experience shaped by stillness, materiality, and a deep connection to its surroundings.

DESIGN: A RETREAT SHAPED BY NATURE

Alila Mayakoba's guestrooms—nearly 40 percent of which are suites including a beachfront Presidential Suite—serve as private sanctuaries that blur the boundary between indoors and outdoors. Terraces, natural textures, and a palette inspired by surrounding mangroves, waterways, and the Caribbean light create an atmosphere of calm and harmony.

Interiors by Huber Design draw on materials native to the Yucatán Peninsula, grounding the architecture in its natural setting. Locally sourced tropical hardwoods including tzalam, parota, and rosa morada bring warmth and depth, while hand-chiseled Mérida limestone and recuperated travertine introduce organic texture and a timeless patina. Custom-designed furniture and décor, created in collaboration with local artisans, transform functional elements into thoughtful expressions of place.

Shaped by its surroundings, the resort is thoughtfully designed to encourage restoration, romance, and a deep connection to place. Between lagoon and sea, Alila Mayakoba unfolds across two distinct rhythms. Along the lagoon, guestrooms, pools, dining venues, and Spa Alila at Mayakoba invite a quieter, more contemplative experience ideal for couples, solo travelers, and small groups seeking calm and immersion. Closer to the shore along a stretch of white sand, beachfront guestrooms and outdoor areas offer a more relaxed, family-friendly setting.

WELLBEING: IDENTITY, NOT AMENITY - LED BY LIVING MAYAN TRADITIONS

In a destination abundant with Mayan-inspired experiences, Alila Mayakoba distinguishes itself through a culturally led wellbeing philosophy, developed in close collaboration with local therapists, philosophers and revered Mayan elders. Each offering is shaped by cultural integrity, lived knowledge, and contemporary relevance.

Guests are welcomed to Alila Mayakoba by ancestral traditions including a beverage crafted with harvested coconut water, sacred Melipona honey, and regional botanicals, followed by a grounding clay-and-honey cleansing ritual honoring traditional healing practices.

At the heart of the resort experience are Alila Moments, immersive rituals that invite guests to witness, participate, and reflect through shared Mayan cosmology and connection to the Yucatán Peninsula.

Signature Alila Moments experiences include:

Earth and Clay: A purification and self-acceptance ritual using mineral-rich clay, honey, sound, and natural heat, culminating in an ocean immersion to release burdens and restore balance.

Winds of Renewal: A meaningful collective journey that begins with mandala creation, continues with a visit to a sacred and private cenote, and concludes with a cleansing ritual and gratitude to the four directions.

Ixchel Water Blessing: In a ceremony that honors the spirit of water, guests are guided by a Mayan elder to purify intentions, renew the heart, and strengthen bonds with themselves or loved ones.

Extending this philosophy, Spa Alila at Mayakoba is conceived as a restorative sanctuary shaped by Mayan understandings of cyclical time, earth, and energy. Guided by the sacred Tzolk'in calendar, treatments and rituals are personalized through living traditions and revealed through daily practices and curated ceremonies. Experiences range from sunrise intention rituals by the sea to temazcal journeys and Essential Frequency, a minimalist 528Hz sound immersion designed to calm the nervous system and restore inner harmony. Complementing this approach, movement at Alila Mayakoba is equally intentional. The state-of-the-art fitness space, powered by Technogym, integrates smart training systems and assessment technology that identifies each guest's wellness age, offering a personalized foundation for performance and longevity. Surrounded by the serenity of the wild, guests are invited to move with purpose, restore balance, and cultivate lasting wellbeing. Rather than functioning as a conventional spa, Spa Alila at Mayakoba serves as a spatial and sensory extension of Mayan wellness traditions.

"Alila Mayakoba serves as a very natural expression of the Alila brand within its Mexican setting, and an important moment for the brand overall. Here, the brand's philosophy comes together as a fully realized reflection of what Alila stands for through singular experiences grounded in local culture," said Tamara Lohan, Global Brand Leader – Luxury, Hyatt. "Guests will appreciate the culturally rich details and true sense of wellbeing throughout. Alila Mayakoba offers the kind of experience we want our World of Hyatt members and guests to recognize and connect with across the brand."

DINING: CULINARY JOURNEYS ROOTED IN PLACE

Dining at Alila Mayakoba is a spectrum of place-driven culinary offerings from al fresco dining by the sea to intimate chef-led tasting journeys, built to cater to guests' various needs, shaped by local ingredients and regional traditions.

Alisio Beach Club: A laid-back yet lively beachfront retreat with design led by Cuaik CDS, where curated music, sunlit cabanas, and effortless coastal energy carry from day into night. The culinary program features relaxed lunch favorites and wellness-forward cocktails by day, evolving into live-fire seafood, coastal Mediterranean cuisine, and sensorial drinks after dark—creating a beach club that's equal parts rhythm, flavor, and ease.

Casa Amate: The beloved Mayakoba icon returns as an intimate homage to its founders—world travelers who envisioned the restaurant as the home of a well-traveled explorer. Distinct, home-inspired dining rooms and globally influenced flavors create a personal, immersive experience.

Chef's Atelier, El Huerto: A culinary laboratory, El Huerto is a 12-seat chef's atelier led by Executive Chef Michael Grau and rooted in a head-to-tail, zero-waste philosophy. Set within the resort's sensorial garden, the experience centers on a circular food system in which ingredients are grown on-site, prepared with intention, shared with guests, and responsibly repurposed through collaborations with local producers. The result is an intimate, sensory exploration of how food, sustainability, and wellbeing intersect.

Na Cocina Local: Named for Na, the Yucatec Mayan word for "mother" and "home," this all-day dining venue with outdoor lounge seating follows the natural rhythm of the day from morning through late night. Menus highlight the freshest local ingredients through a modern interpretation of regional heritage, while an accompanying cocktail program—offered in both spirited and zero-proof expressions—draws inspiration from Mayan cosmology and the stars.

Ninguno Taqueria: A spirited open-air beachside venue offering a take on beloved street-side classics—tacos, tostadas, tortas, and tamales—crafted with exceptional ingredients and gourmet care. Set against the coastal breeze, the experience blends casual, sun-soaked energy with elevated culinary execution.

Xiim Bar: Guests can begin their day beside the Alila Cenote with freshly baked pastries, pressed juices, coffee, tea, and chocolate specialties, alongside local spiced favorites such as champurrado and horchata. As the sun sets, the space transitions into an evening bar offering handcrafted tequila and mezcal cocktails, energizing elixirs, and refreshing chaya and citrus-infused waters.

SPACES: GATHERINGS AND CELEBRATIONS

At Alila Mayakoba, celebrations are curated as thoughtfully as the destination itself. From intimate beach wedding ceremonies to elegant indoor gatherings from timeless chapel vows to serene lagoon-side moments, each setting is designed to honor personal ritual while remaining connected to the natural surroundings.

"Alila Mayakoba signals a defining evolution in our collaboration with Hyatt and a meaningful expansion of our luxury footprint in Mexico," commented Luis Duran, CEO of RLH Properties, the owner group behind Mayakoba. "Celebrating Mayakoba's 20th anniversary with the opening of this resort —the first Alila property in Latin America— is a significant achievement that reinforces our legacy as pioneers of eco-conscious luxury. This milestone underscores our continued commitment to introducing resorts that are deeply rooted in place and purpose, while reinforcing our role as long-term stewards of Mexico's most exceptional resort destinations."

INAUGURAL STAY OFFER

As part of its Inaugural Stay Offer, Alila Mayakoba invites guests to experience a thoughtfully guided stay, shaped around personal rhythm, curiosity, and ease. Each reservation includes dedicated pre-arrival support to craft a seamless journey, complimentary round-trip airport transportation, along with a signature Ixchel Water Blessing Alila Moment or Tribal Soundscapes wellbeing experience designed to immerse guests in the resort's truest expression of nature, culture, and balance. Guests will further enjoy an elevated hydrotherapy experience—extending the wellbeing philosophy at the heart of Alila. All activities are valid for two guests. Reservations must be made by May 31, 2026 for stays now through December 31, 2026 with offer code OPENING. Learn more or book here.

Be among the first to discover Alila Mayakoba by calling +52 984 149 1234 or booking online to reserve. For more information, please visit www.alilamayakoba.com or follow @alilamayakoba on Instagram for updates.

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

ABOUT HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of December 31, 2025, the Company's portfolio included more than 1,500 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 83 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes brands in the Luxury Portfolio, including Park Hyatt®, Alila®, Miraval®, Impression by Secrets, and The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®; the Lifestyle Portfolio, including Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, The Standard®, Dream® Hotels, The StandardX®, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, JdV by Hyatt®, Bunkhouse® Hotels, and Me and All Hotels; the Inclusive Collection, including Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid® Hotels & Resorts, Bahia Principle Hotels & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas; the Classics Portfolio, including Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Destination by Hyatt®, Hyatt Centric®, Hyatt Vacation Club®, and Hyatt®; and the Essentials Portfolio, including Caption by Hyatt®, Unscripted by Hyatt, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Studios®, Hyatt Select, and UrCove. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Mr & Mrs Smith, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar® DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

ABOUT ALILA

Alila is a global, luxury hotel brand inviting travelers to discover a more connected world through cultural and environmental immersion, enriching experiences, and holistic wellbeing. Alila hotels live in harmony with their natural surroundings—where simplicity reveals profound beauty, and embrace their local communities, allowing guests to re-discover the luxury of living. At the heart of the brand and furthering its commitment to cultural and environmental immersion is Alila Moments, a collection of one-of-a-kind, exclusive experiences that expose guests to a destination's unique facets and leave a lasting impact designed to remain long after they return home. In support of sustainable tourism, all Alila hotels that have been in operation for at least one year are EarthCheck certified, integrating the natural, physical and cultural elements of their environments.

ABOUT MAYAKOBA

Nestled in the Mexican Riviera Maya, Mayakoba is a 595-acre resort and residential destination surrounded by nature and distinguished by its emerald lagoons, jungle, tranquil waters, and a sugar sand beach. Three meaningfully placed luxury hotels can be found within Mayakoba — Banyan Tree Mayakoba, Fairmont Mayakoba, and Rosewood Mayakoba — each with distinct personalities and amenities, perfectly complementing one another, and two collections of private residences, including Rosewood Residences Mayakoba, and Fairmont Heritage Place Mayakoba.

Within the coveted destination are a wealth of lifestyle experiences including three acclaimed spas, more than 25 restaurants with eclectic cuisines and El Pueblito, a village square that serves as an event space modeled after the historic colonial plazas in Mexico. In addition, guests have access to a three-mile-long nature trail, an array of recreational pursuits through Mayakoba Experiences, the Dive and Water Sports Center and Mayakoba Dive School, and El Camaleón Mayakoba, the most prestigious 18-hole golf course in Latin America, designed by Greg Norman. Additionally, Mayakoba has one hotel under development on the site formerly occupied by Andaz Mayakoba: Alila Mayakoba, scheduled to open in early 2026. For more information, visit

www.mayakoba.com

ABOUT RLH PROPERTIES

RLH Properties is a leading publicly listed company based in Mexico City, specializing in the acquisition, development, and management of luxury and ultra-luxury destinations, hotels, resorts, residences, and amenities. Established in Mexico City in 2013, the company's investment strategy centers around AAA assets located in unique, high-barrier-to-entry locations, within markets where the supply is limited relative to current and potential demand. They also prioritize partnerships with internationally recognized hotel operators and the curation of exclusive experiences and amenities.

RLH Properties' current portfolio includes renowned properties such as Banyan Tree Mayakoba, Cabo del Sol Course, Cove Club Golf Course, El Camaleón Mayakoba, Fairmont Mayakoba, Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas at Cabo del Sol, Four Seasons Mexico City, Mandarina Golf Club, Mandarina Polo & Equestrian Club, One&Only Mandarina, Park Hyatt Cabo del Sol, Rosewood Mandarina, and Rosewood Mayakoba. Additionally, RLH Properties has one project under development: Alila Mayakoba, poised to open in early 2026. In the Real Estate business segment, RLH is currently developing Rosewood Residences Mayakoba, Fairmont Heritage Place Mayakoba, and One&Only Mandarina Private Homes, while Rosewood Residences Mandarina is in its design phase.

For more information, please visit www.rlhproperties.com/en or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

C&R Public Relations, Mayakoba, 1 8478000401, [email protected]

SOURCE Mayakoba