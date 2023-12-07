Introducing Aloette's New Virtual Consultation Program, Beauty Blueprint, Where Customers Can Meet with a Specialist to Develop a Personalized Skincare Routine

"I am so excited about the future of Beauty Blueprint," says Aloette President, Cathy McKenna. "This platform will allow our customers to better understand our products to develop a skincare regimen that delivers real results for free!" Post this

Customers who have completed their Beauty Blueprint consultation expressed positive feedback with comments about how their skincare professional helped them eliminate unnecessary steps in their skincare routine, recommended products based on their skin type, tweaked their current skincare routines, and taught them more about Aloette skincare products.

To sign up for a consultation, customers can head to the Aloette website at aloette.com and click the link that can be found on the home page. From there, customers will be led to a calendar to schedule their 30-minute Beauty Blueprint consultation during the hours of 9:00 AM through 4:30 PM on any weekday aside from holidays. During the consultation, the skincare specialist will discuss the client's skin type, skin concerns, and current routine in order to build an enhanced skincare regimen for the best results.

To find out more about Beauty Blueprint, or other Aloette beauty and skincare, including certified organic Aloeganic®, please visit us at aloette.com

About Aloette

Since 1978, Aloette Cosmetics has been committed to creating high-quality skincare and cosmetic products with home-based business opportunities and age-defying formulas that are fueled by our innovative aloe vera delivery system. Incorporating clean and cutting-edge cosmetic ingredients and technology, Aloette offers an array of high-performance makeup and skincare solutions designed to help deliver real results. Our mission is to define a new standard for skincare through farm to jar formulas and high performance products. For more information, visit http://www.aloette.com

Media Contact

Kaitlyn Wells, Astral Brands, 678-303-3088, [email protected], aloette.com

SOURCE Astral Brands