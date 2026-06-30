Introducing ASAF: SecuPi's Advanced AI Security Access Fabric

NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SecuPi, the leader in data security and governance, today announced the launch of its AI Security Access Fabric (ASAF), a groundbreaking, unified security architecture designed to govern all AI-driven access to enterprise data, applications, and production systems.

As enterprises rapidly adopt fast-paced AI technologies, new and complex access paths to sensitive data, production systems, files, APIs, and knowledge repositories are emerging. These paths are no longer confined to traditional applications, analytics platforms, or privileged human users. Instead, they increasingly involve AI agents, AI-generated applications, autonomous workflows, and copilots that query, analyze, modify, and act on enterprise data at runtime.

The New Enterprise Blind Spot: AI-Driven Access

Traditional siloed access controls, legacy monitoring tools, and standard audit systems were not engineered to govern autonomous AI activity in real time. Many organizations still rely on fragmented tools, shared service accounts, and inconsistent authorization protocols, creating massive visibility gaps into exactly who or what is accessing sensitive data.

To safely scale enterprise AI initiatives without compromising security or regulatory compliance, organizations require a dedicated runtime enforcement layer.

"AI is bypassing traditional visibility and control mechanisms by utilizing service accounts or indirect access methods," said Alon Rosental, CEO at SecuPi. "With ASAF, we are providing enterprises with a unified control plane that seamlessly bridges identity context with data sensitivity context, allowing organizations to embrace the AI revolution securely and at scale."

What is ASAF?

The AI Security Access Fabric (ASAF) is a unified security architecture that connects identity context, data sensitivity, real-time risk signals, access control, and audit logs into a single runtime enforcement layer. ASAF ensures that AI agents, AI-generated applications, and autonomous workflows strictly operate under the principles of least privilege and need-to-know access.

Securing Critical AI Access Paths

ASAF is specifically engineered to secure the critical access paths where traditional security tools fall short:

Analytics Agents: Used by analysts and data scientists across Snowflake, Databricks, and data lakes. ASAF provides real-time authorization, masking, filtering, and audit controls to prevent AI-generated queries from exposing regulated or excessive data.

Operations Agents: Used by privileged users (DevOps, DBAs, Developers) and autonomous workflows to troubleshoot or configure cloud and on-premises databases. ASAF introduces identity-aware controls to track who initiated an action, maintaining absolute visibility even when service accounts are used.

AI-Generated Applications: Secures "vibe-coded" applications built rapidly by AI App Builder Agents. ASAF applies runtime access governance to eliminate risky data access patterns, insecure API calls, and over-permissioned accounts.

Enterprise Knowledge and RAG Agents: Filters data retrieval from documents, emails, tickets, files, and vector databases based on user identity, document classification, purpose, and regulatory context.

Enterprise-Grade Security Capabilities

SecuPi's ASAF consolidates fragmented security protocols into a single, scalable control plane, offering:

Granular Access Controls: Fine-grained, CRUD-level controls spanning files, objects, columns, rows, and cells.

Data Protection: Built-in de-identification, dynamic masking, and tokenization .

. Advanced Analytics: Real-time risk scoring, user behavior analytics (UBA), and continuous activity monitoring.

Compliance Readiness: Tamper-proof audit trails that map the real user, the AI agent, the service account, and the data asset into a single business context.

By establishing one unified policy layer across all AI agents, databases, cloud data platforms, and production systems, ASAF reduces operational complexity, eliminates service account blind spots, and accelerates safe enterprise AI adoption.

Live Launch Webinar: Securing the New AI Operating Model

To help organizations navigate these new security challenges, SecuPi will host an exclusive live educational webinar. Industry experts will demonstrate how ASAF addresses runtime governance, eliminates service account vulnerabilities, and secures AI-generated applications.

Webinar Title: The Top 3 AI Identity and Access Management Roadblocks - and How to Resolve Them

Date / Time: July 2nd, 10am Eastern Time

Registration: To reserve your spot for this live deep-dive and technical demonstration, register here.

Availability

SecuPi's AI Security Access Fabric (ASAF) is available immediately. For more information, visit www.secupi.com

About SecuPi SecuPi is a pioneer in data security and governance, providing organizations with the visibility and control needed to protect sensitive data across cloud, on-premises, and AI-driven environments.

Media Contact

Deena Moskovitz, SecuPi, 972 508657997, [email protected], SecuPi

LinkedIn

SOURCE SecuPi