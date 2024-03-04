Introducing Assay Performance Monitoring for the Automated Assessment of Assay Data Quality in Real Time

Latest enterprise software release of Genedata Screener increases data quality and accelerates project cycles

BASEL, Switzerland, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Genedata, the leading provider of enterprise software solutions for biopharmaceutical R&D, today announced a new release of Genedata Screener®, its enterprise platform for automated assay data analytics and consolidated assay information management across an enterprise. The new version features as a new module, Assay Performance Monitoring, the first commercially available solution for monitoring assay data quality in the context of historical data. Included in the most comprehensive assay analytics platform on the market, Genedata Screener 21 sets new standards for data quality assessment and automated data processing that produce higher result quality, accelerated workflows coupled with increased consistency, improved scientific efficiency, and shortened timelines for molecule discovery and development.

Developed in close collaboration with leading biopharma companies, Genedata Screener 21 offers a new integrated solution for continuous assessment of assay quality, enabling the automated identification of experimental issues without delay. Biopharmaceutical R&D organizations need to ensure that routine assays that they perform on their molecule portfolio remain sensitive and consistent over time, providing reliable data for decision-making. Low reliability or effectiveness of bioassays have costly consequences. Without a suitable enterprise solution, assay scientists spend hours manually compiling assay performance data, often bouncing between software tools. Routine assay performance assessment in Screener using the new Assay Performance Monitoring module follows industry best-practices and ensures that assay quality standards are met without the need for manual data compilation. This guarantees discovery and development projects high-quality, consistent results from long-running assays.

With this release, Screener now enables a fully automated and unattended workflow starting with data capture and concluding with reporting of the results to a data warehouse. This automation also enables automatic generation of ELN writeups to document experimental procedures consistently and without hands-on preparation. The solution eliminates manual processing steps and file handling, and removes handover delays. Moreover, to ensure that only high-quality data is automatically reported without human review, Screener verifies that quality of the data meets specific criteria defined by corporate business rules. The latest release dramatically shortens time from assay execution to decision, accelerating project cycles and elevating output quality so project teams can base their decisions on the best-quality data possible.

Using artificial intelligence, biophysical assays such as surface plasmon resonance (SPR) and Biolayer Interferometry (BLI) can be analyzed in Screener faster and in an unbiased way. The new version integrates an AI-based classifier that automates the classification of binding profiles produced by SPR and BLI measurements. Automating the profile classification reduces scientist review time by over 80% of the prior workflow time and saves days of manual analysis in campaigns with thousands of samples. It also reduces bias and errors from manual assessment of the many profiles that high-throughput screening typically produces. AI-based automation of SPR/BLI data analysis and quality control increases the reproducibility, consistency, and reliability of these key input data for molecule profiling and progression decisions in drug discovery, thereby enhancing workflow efficiency to better home in on the right candidate.

"At Genedata, we continue turning into action our commitment to enabling dramatic increases in productivity and quality in Biopharma R&D" stated Othmar Pfannes, Ph.D., CEO at Genedata. "By enabling new automated workflows to pursue higher data quality standards, increased efficiency, and shorter project cycles, this release solidifies the position of Genedata as the digital backbone and the foundation for more successful biopharma R&D."

