Introducing BarTapas: Aruba's Newest Culinary Hotspot, located in the Clubhouse at Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort

At BarTapas, the philosophy is simple: "Life's too short for just one plate!" Guests are invited to fill their tables and feed their souls with a diverse selection of hot and cold tapas, indulgent desserts, and refreshing, zingy cocktails.

"Tapas, to me, are more than just food—they're about sharing good times with friends and family, something I believe in deeply," says Chef Darwin Torres, Regional Executive Chef at Divi Resorts. "That's the spirit we've infused into BarTapas. Whether you're a local or a visitor, our restaurant is designed to be a place where people come together to enjoy good food, great company, and the warm, welcoming atmosphere of Aruba, all with a touch of Spain."

Chef Torres has masterfully crafted a menu that showcases the essence of traditional Spanish tapas with a modern twist. "I've combined my many happy years of experience eating and cooking these dishes with my passion for innovative culinary techniques and, of course, beautiful plating. The result is a menu featuring the classic Spanish bites you know and love with unique new ingredients and textures to keep you excited for the next plate," Chef Torres adds.

BarTapas will be open Wednesday through Monday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., with happy hour from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., giving diners ample opportunity to experience the vibrant flavors and fun vibes that define this new restaurant. Whether you're gathering for a special occasion or simply looking to enjoy a delightful meal, BarTapas is poised to become a must-visit destination on the island. Check out the menu here!

Reservations are highly recommended and can be made by calling 297-523-5004, visiting the Concierge desk, or emailing [email protected]. BarTapas is currently not included in the Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort all-inclusive program.

BarTapas is located on the top floor of the Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort clubhouse next to Windows on Aruba: J.E. Irausquin Blvd 93, Oranjestad, Aruba. Visit the BarTapas website here.

Executive Chef Darwin Torres is the celebrated chef who has been at the helm of Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort's food and beverage department for close to a decade. He has most recently created the inventive, limited-time Mesa Latina menu at Windows on Aruba (also located in the Clubhouse) which is famous for its incredible Friday and Saturday Late-Night Brunch and Sunday Royal Brunch. For more information, visit http://www.windowsonaruba.com

