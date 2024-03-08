Introducing Bentztown: A Southern Experience is Coming to Frederick

Greg Brown, owner of Bentztown says, "Our goal is to create a space where people can unwind, indulge in delicious Southern-inspired dishes, and be entertained by talented local musicians on select nights and weekends." Post this

"We're thrilled and honored to introduce the first experience of its kind in Frederick, bringing a fresh and exciting spot to our community," says Greg Brown, owner of Bentztown. "Our goal is to create a space where people can unwind, indulge in delicious Southern-inspired dishes, and be entertained by talented local musicians on select nights and weekends."

Locals and visitors alike can anticipate an exciting destination where food and music enthusiasts can come together to savor Southern cuisine, indulge in the finest craft beers and handcrafted cocktails from various local breweries and enjoy live music performed by local and regional musicians.

"It's exciting to be partnering with this new team as they continue to blaze new trails in the culinary, beer, and craft beverage scenes of our community," said Phil Bowers, the founder of Brewer's Alley.

At the heart of Bentztown's culinary distinction lies Executive Chef Stephanie Wilson, a Maryland-born and locally loved culinary virtuoso who spent extensive time in the Maryland culinary scene before heading South to embark on a culinary journey that embraced her admiration, appreciation and passion for Southern cuisine.

Growing up on a farm in Washington County Wilson was inspired by her mom and both grandmothers who instilled in her the foundation and deep connection with down-home cooking. Wilson infuses each dish with a sense of nostalgia and authenticity that transports diners to the heart of the South. Guests can look forward to signature dishes like Fried Green Tomatoes, Southern Meat and 3, tomato pie toast, and mouthwatering Smothered Shrimp and Grits.

"I am honored to lead the culinary team at Bentztown and bring a taste of Southern roots to the vibrant dining scene of Frederick," says Wilson. "I'm beyond excited to craft dishes that not only pay homage to my roots and my time in the South, but also create new memories for diners to savor and enjoy."

Located at 6 South Bentz St., Bentztown is conveniently situated in the heart of Frederick, backing up to Carroll Creek Linear Park, with one of the largest parking garages in Frederick just two blocks from its front door. It's the perfect spot for a casual lunch with friends, a night out on the town or a private event.

Stay tuned for more updates and announcements as the opening date approaches. Follow Bentztown on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and exclusive sneak peeks.

About Bentztown:

Bentztown is a new restaurant set to open in spring of 2024, at 6 South Bentz St. With a unique concept that combines Southern charm with local touches, Bentztown offers an unparalleled dining experience featuring live music, delectable cuisine, local brews and handcrafted cocktails in a welcoming atmosphere.

Media Contact

Casie Reber, Bentztown, 240-422-9699, [email protected], https://www.facebook.com/people/Bentztown/61555907850174/

SOURCE Bentztown