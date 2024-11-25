Introducing BioSeal™: Revolutionizing Endodontic Care with Innovative Bioceramic Sealer

"BioSeal: A Game-Changer in Endodontic Technology" Post this

Commitment to Your Practice and Patient Care

At Essential Dental Systems, building your dental practice and helping you care for your patients is at the heart of our mission. BioSeal's exceptional biocompatibility and bioceramic properties make it an ideal choice for endodontic procedures, reducing the risk of root canal failure and enhancing patient comfort during and after treatment. By choosing BioSeal, dental professionals demonstrate their commitment to providing the highest standard of care to their patients.

About Essential Dental Systems

EDS is a leading innovator in dental technology, committed to developing advanced solutions that elevate the practice of dentistry. With a team of dedicated researchers, scientists, and clinicians, EDS strives to bring state-of-the-art products to the market that improve patient outcomes and transform dental experiences.

Availability

BioSeal is now available for purchase through EDS's authorized distributors. For more information about BioSeal and how it can revolutionize your endodontic practice, please visit www.edsdental.com or contact [email protected].

Media Contact

Olga Tomas Fragale,

Marketing Manager

Ph. 201-487-9090

[email protected]

Essential Dental Systems, Inc

Note: High-resolution images of BioSeal and product demonstrations are available at: https://edsdental.com/BIOSEAL/Dealer/BioSeal_CatImage.jpg

SOURCE Essential Dental Systems, Inc,