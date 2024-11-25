Introducing BioSeal™: Revolutionizing Endodontic Care with Innovative Bioceramic Sealer

Leading the way in dental innovation, Essential Dental Systems (EDS) is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking product, BioSeal™, a cutting-edge bioceramic endodontic sealer designed to redefine the standards of endodontic care. With its advanced formula and unparalleled properties, BioSeal aims to enhance the outcomes of root canal treatments while prioritizing patient comfort and oral health.
SOUTH HACKENSACK, N.J., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BioSeal represents a leap forward in endodontic technology. Crafted with precision and backed by extensive research, this bioceramic sealer exhibits exceptional qualities that set it apart from traditional products on the market. Its patented, unique formulation combines biocompatible materials with cutting-edge Directed-Formation Technology, resulting in an endodontic sealer that offers:
- User-Friendly Application: The user-friendly consistency of BioSeal simplifies application for dental professionals, optimizing workflow efficiency and reducing chair time.
- Sustained Substantivity: The patented combination of calcium silicate, calcium phosphate, bioactive glass, chlorhexidine, and biomimetic polymers collaborate to deliver proactive protection and ongoing reinforcement/remineralization.
- Bioceramic Excellence: BioSeal's bioceramic composition exhibits excellent dimensional stability over time and ensures superior sealing properties. The accelerating guided active formation of hydroxyapatite enhances strength, and integration minimizing the risk of leakage.
- Optimal Adhesion: The sealer's innovative formula facilitates excellent adhesion to the root canal surfaces, creating a durable and stable seal that helps prevent bacterial infiltration and reinfection.
- Long-term Bioactivity: The patented Directed-Formation Technology employs biomimetic polymers that mimic the action of naturally occurring proteins responsible for mineralizing teeth. These special polymers actively facilitate the formation of hydroxyapatite by gathering and arranging remineralization ions, thus accelerating the remineralization process. This guided acceleration enhances the longevity of dental restorations. Additionally, the bioactive glass within the technology serves as an additional remineralizing ion source that also neutralizes any remaining acids in the dentin tubules, helping to prevent post-operative complications and ensuring prolonged clinical success.
- Dimensional Stability: BioSeal exhibits excellent dimensional stability over time, maintaining a highly insoluble seal within the root canal system. This ensures a long-lasting treatment outcome and reduces the need for retreatment.
- Radiopacity: With exceptional radiopacity, BioSeal ensures clear visibility on X-rays, enabling precise monitoring of the treated area and facilitating better clinical decision-making.
Commitment to Your Practice and Patient Care
At Essential Dental Systems, building your dental practice and helping you care for your patients is at the heart of our mission. BioSeal's exceptional biocompatibility and bioceramic properties make it an ideal choice for endodontic procedures, reducing the risk of root canal failure and enhancing patient comfort during and after treatment. By choosing BioSeal, dental professionals demonstrate their commitment to providing the highest standard of care to their patients.
About Essential Dental Systems
EDS is a leading innovator in dental technology, committed to developing advanced solutions that elevate the practice of dentistry. With a team of dedicated researchers, scientists, and clinicians, EDS strives to bring state-of-the-art products to the market that improve patient outcomes and transform dental experiences.
Availability
BioSeal is now available for purchase through EDS's authorized distributors. For more information about BioSeal and how it can revolutionize your endodontic practice, please visit www.edsdental.com or contact [email protected].
Media Contact
Olga Tomas Fragale,
Marketing Manager
Ph. 201-487-9090
Essential Dental Systems, Inc
Note: High-resolution images of BioSeal and product demonstrations are available at: https://edsdental.com/BIOSEAL/Dealer/BioSeal_CatImage.jpg
