Introducing Birdie Box: A Portable Door Alarm Designed for Hotel Travel

"My sister Amy and I love to travel. And while no place is completely safe, being a good traveler is about being a smart traveler. Birdie Box helps us feel safe and at home in every hotel room."

Ali Peters, Sister and Co-founder

So whether you're heading to a hotel for work or pleasure, Birdie Box is a great accessory to pack in your travel bag.

Key Features

Enhanced safety providing peace of mind while traveling, alerting you and those nearby of unwelcome intruders

Portable and TSA approved for hassle-free travel anywhere in the world

Easy-to-install & multi-use, apply and reapply to hotel doors with damage-free adhesive strips (extra Command™ Strips included)

Rechargeable with a low-battery indicator light and charging cord included

Detachable flashlight for emergency use

Modern design with a compact size in a pop of color

Multi-purpose ideal for hotel vacationers, road warriors (flight attendants, traveling nurses, sales reps…), college students living in dorms

Birdie Box Product Description Page (goes live Nov 19, 2024 9a pst)

Birdie Box User Testimonials

"I'm a flight attendant who's away at least one night a week. For my colleagues and me, hotels are occupational hazards. Birdie Box not only stops an intruder from getting into my room, but the whole floor can hear it!"

Lisa B., Flight Attendant

"I'm alone on the road for my job, safety's always top of mind. I love Birdie Box––it goes on with adhesive and is screaming loud…no one's entering my room without an invite!"

Carly P., Event Planner

"My mom got me a Birdie Box for my dorm room door. It's easy to apply, I LOVE the modern design, and the color matches my room! I feel safe alone at night." Jae F., College Student

"I love to travel solo all over the world but always feel unsafe alone in the hotel at night. I brought Birdie Box along and slept like a baby.. It's portable, TSA approved, multi-use, and LOUD!"

Kyra K, World Traveler

Co-founders

About She's Birdie

At She's Birdie, we understand that feeling safe is fundamental to living a healthy life, so we create easy-to-use mobile personal safety alarms to help women navigate the world with confidence. Since late 2019, She's Birdie has sold over 4 million safety tools and proudly donates a % of sales to our partner organizations who support women's safety, shelter, and health.

