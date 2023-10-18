Introducing BlackFrac Addressable Switches: Where Precision Meets Performance

"BlackFrac is more than just a product; it's a commitment to excellence, designed and developed right here in The Woodlands, Texas. We're not only meeting industry benchmarks but actively pushing them forward," said Misti Jeter, President and Co-Founder of BlackPearl Technology, Inc. Tweet this

Key Features and Benefits:

Peak Efficiency: At 38% more efficient than our nearest rivals, BlackFrac switches allow for more guns on the line.

Cutting-Edge Reliability: A failure rate of less than .003% guarantees unmatched operational dependability.

Rigorous Quality Checks: Every single BlackFrac addressable switch undergoes full-function testing (inventory, set, fire). Those rare units that don't make the grade are rectified and re-tested, guaranteeing a flawless fleet.

Immediate Availability: A vast inventory ensures that switches are always available, minimizing potential operational delays.

Cost-Effective Excellence: The BlackFrac promise ensures a balance of affordability and top-notch performance.

User-Friendly Design: Suitable for both newcomers and industry veterans, BlackFrac switches ensure ease of use without compromising on sophistication.

Additionally, BlackPearl's commitment to innovation doesn't stop with its standard offerings. Recognizing the diverse needs of the fracking industry, they proudly offer customization options to tailor switches for specialized functionality and various perforating gun sizes.

BlackFrac switches are not just designed to meet existing standards but to pave the way for future innovations. This commitment to "Future-Ready Innovation" sees BlackFrac switches leading the charge in transformative addressable perforating packet switch technology.

Join the revolution and experience the unparalleled efficiency of BlackFrac's Addressable Switches.

For more information, specifications, or to download the data sheet, please visit www.BlackFrac.com.

About BlackPearl Technology, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, BlackPearl is an exciting assortment of engineering brilliance coupled with manufacturing and client services. They are a state-of-the-art product development company handling product design and development lifecycles from start to finish.

Fully staffed with electrical, mechanical, software, and firmware engineers, their team is ready to bring ideas to life. They use the latest technology and innovations to develop reliable solutions that solve problems and improve processes. All design and development is done in North America.

Additionally, BlackPearl recently became one of the four Main Official Partners of C2MI in Bromont, Quebec, alongside IBM, Teledyne Dalsa, and the University of Sherbrooke.

To learn more about BlackPearl, visit http://www.blackpearltechnology.com. To learn more about the BlackFrac Addressable Switches, visit http://www.blackfrac.com.

Media Contact

Stephanie Chavez, BlackPearl Technology, Inc., 1 8172628168, [email protected], www.blackpearltechnology.com

