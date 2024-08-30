Introducing Blade & Stone's Diamond-S™ Blade: The Ultimate in Precision and Durability

Blade & Stone introduces Diamond-S™ Blade Technology, promising unmatched sharpness, durability, and comfort in grooming tools
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blade & Stone, a premier grooming products manufacturer known for engineering top-quality electric grooming tools, proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation: the Diamond-S™ Blade. This groundbreaking advancement in grooming technology, born from a collaboration between a visionary inventor, an innovative barber, a problem focused marketer and a leading blade manufacturer, is set to redefine the grooming industry.
Diamond-S™ blades are engineered with patented technology similar to artificial-grown diamonds, making them the sharpest, hardest, and longest-lasting blades available. These blades are 50% sharper and cut 20% more hair in a single pass compared to stainless steel blades, significantly reducing skin irritation. Additionally, Diamond-S™ blades run 20% cooler, providing an exceptionally comfortable shave, and last up to five times longer than steel blades.
The Diamond-S™ technology is featured in Blade & Stone's game-changing PT301 Trimmer and the Blade & Stone™ PC801 Clipper. The PC801 Clipper is designed for professional use, featuring Micro-Gap™ calibration for precise cuts, a 7200 RPM digital brushless motor, and Lithium-Ion batteries for 2.5 hours of cordless operation. Its ergonomic, all-metal housing ensures durability and comfort, complete with an adjustable lever and eight premium guards for versatile styling.
The PT301 Trimmer also features Diamond-S™ Blade Technology, a high-torque 7200 RPM digital brushless motor, and Micro-Gap Technology for precise and effortless cutting. The ergonomic design ensures fatigue-free use, and the long-lasting Lithium-Ion batteries provide up to 3 hours of continuous operation.
Blade & Stone's PS501 Foil Shaver boasts a Graphene-X coating engineered and tested for enhanced sharpness, precision and durability, a high-torque 8000 RPM digital brushless motor, and a 3-stage cutting system for an impeccably close shave. The shaver features two independent flexing foils for dynamic adaptability and skin-friendly for a clean, irritation-free experience.
"We are proud to launch the new Blade & Stone™ Professional Tools featuring our revolutionary Diamond-S™ Blades," said Allison Landis, CMO. "These blades represent a technological leap in precision grooming, setting new benchmarks for sharpness, durability, and efficiency."
Geoffrey Brown, Chief Barber, added, "The unique blue Diamond-S™ Blades are unlike anything I've seen in the industry. They cut through hair like a hot knife through butter, making the fading process incredibly smooth and forgiving. Every station needs a Blade & Stone™ clipper with these blades; they're pro tools delivering professional performance."
Blade & Stone products are now available for purchase on Amazon.com and on their website, bladenstone.com.
