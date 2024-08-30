Introducing Blade & Stone's Diamond-S™ Blade: The Ultimate in Precision and Durability

"We are proud to launch the new Blade & Stone™ Professional Tools featuring our revolutionary Diamond-S™ Blades," said Allison Landis, CMO. "These blades represent a technological leap in precision grooming, setting new benchmarks for sharpness, durability, and efficiency." Post this

The Diamond-S™ technology is featured in Blade & Stone's game-changing PT301 Trimmer and the Blade & Stone™ PC801 Clipper. The PC801 Clipper is designed for professional use, featuring Micro-Gap™ calibration for precise cuts, a 7200 RPM digital brushless motor, and Lithium-Ion batteries for 2.5 hours of cordless operation. Its ergonomic, all-metal housing ensures durability and comfort, complete with an adjustable lever and eight premium guards for versatile styling.

The PT301 Trimmer also features Diamond-S™ Blade Technology, a high-torque 7200 RPM digital brushless motor, and Micro-Gap Technology for precise and effortless cutting. The ergonomic design ensures fatigue-free use, and the long-lasting Lithium-Ion batteries provide up to 3 hours of continuous operation.

Blade & Stone's PS501 Foil Shaver boasts a Graphene-X coating engineered and tested for enhanced sharpness, precision and durability, a high-torque 8000 RPM digital brushless motor, and a 3-stage cutting system for an impeccably close shave. The shaver features two independent flexing foils for dynamic adaptability and skin-friendly for a clean, irritation-free experience.

Geoffrey Brown, Chief Barber, added, "The unique blue Diamond-S™ Blades are unlike anything I've seen in the industry. They cut through hair like a hot knife through butter, making the fading process incredibly smooth and forgiving. Every station needs a Blade & Stone™ clipper with these blades; they're pro tools delivering professional performance."

Blade & Stone products are now available for purchase on Amazon.com and on their website, bladenstone.com.

