Introducing Blend Cup: The First-Ever High-Protein, Functional K-Cup with Clean Caffeine and Bold Flavor

BeautyCup: Collagen Coffee Pods - BeautyCup is a collagen-infused coffee blend that supports skin, hair, nails, and joint health. Each 45-calorie pod blends premium espresso with 10 grams of grass-fed collagen for a beauty-boosting brew that's as functional as it is flavorful.





PowerCup: Plant Protein Coffee Pods- PowerCup infuses bold, espresso-style coffee with 10 grams of plant-based protein for sustained energy and post-workout recovery. It's a perfect morning boost at just 45 calories without the crash or the compromise.

Co-founders Eann McKasson and David Hoffman, avid K-Cup drinkers with no formal background in coffee, set out to create something better with a product that seamlessly combines flavor, function and convenience. Born from late-night brainstorming sessions, endless supplier calls and countless rounds of testing (often powered by mediocre coffee), Blend Cup was built from scratch in a small apartment around one simple idea: What if your coffee could do more? Their journey was fueled by determination and a belief that people deserve better from their daily brew.

"Coffee should be functional, flavorful and fast, so we created a cup that checks all the boxes," said McKasson. "You just pop it in, brew and go. No protein powders, no sugar crashes. Just clean energy and great taste. It will easily become a morning ritual to fuel your day."

Blend Cup sources its coffee from American Instants, Inc., a leading manufacturer in the foodservice industry known for high-quality coffee ingredients and custom blends. Protein is supplied by Anheuser-Busch, utilizing an upcycled byproduct from the beer-making process (barley hops), making over 66% of each Blend Cup pod upcycled, a win for wellness and sustainability.

"We spent months perfecting these blends to deliver not only clean caffeine, but a smooth taste and texture you actually want to drink every day," said Hoffman. "With the Plant Protein and Collagen Coffee Pods, you're getting real functional benefits, not just buzzwords on a label. It's fuel for your goals, your grind and your greatness."

For more information and to order now, visit theblendcup.com and available on Amazon.

About Blend Cup:

Blend Cup was created to bring bold flavor and real functional benefits into one simple daily ritual. Each pod delivers 10g of protein or collagen, 100mg of clean caffeine and rich espresso-style flavor, ready in under a minute. No mixing. No mess. Just brew and go. With Blend Cup, convenience finally meets purpose.

