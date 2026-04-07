Introducing Blytz®: A New Platform for Intelligent Payments and Collections

"We didn't just build a payments product; we built what actually happens around a payment. Conversations. Follow-ups. Real outcomes. Blytz is payments and collections in one motion, which is the way it should have been all along." ~Robyn Burkinshaw, CEO & Founder Post this

The Blytz platform includes BlytzPay, BlytzCollect™, and BlytzCash™, a suite of integrated products that connect payments, engagement, and automation into a single operational layer that replaces fragmented systems with something that works in the real world.

"We didn't just build a payments product; we built what actually happens around a payment," said Robyn Burkinshaw, CEO & Founder of Blytz. "Conversations. Follow-ups. Real outcomes. The industry keeps pretending payments are just transactions, but they're not. Blytz is payments and collections in one motion, which is the way it should have been all along."

From Fragmented Systems to One Operational Layer

Many businesses today rely on systems of record that function primarily as databases. While these systems store critical information, they often lack the ability to drive action, leaving teams to manually manage outreach, prioritize collections, and chase payments across disconnected tools.

Blytz fixes that by taking the data already inside your systems and turning it into:

Automated outreach through text and AI-driven voice

Frictionless ways for customers to pay

Real-time visibility into portfolio performance

The result? Instead of chasing payments, payments happen automatically.

"For us, collections used to feel like constant noise, manual work, unreliable autopay, and no real visibility into what was happening day to day," said Nathan Smith, Owner of Parker Auto Sales. "With Blytz, it's become predictable. Payments happen more consistently, our collections team isn't chasing customers, and we finally have a system that works without adding headcount. Blytz is far more than payment processing; it has transformed our operations."

The Blytz Platform

BlytzPay® powers modern, text-first, Bankless Bill Pay™ payment experiences that make it easier for customers to pay and easier for businesses to collect.

BlytzCollect™ empowers teams to work smarter, using AI-driven voice and BlytzPay's instant, text payment links to automate outreach and improve recency with on-time payments.

BlytzCash™ expands payment accessibility by enabling customers to pay with cash through a national retail network of over 88,000 retailers.

Together, these capabilities create a connected system where engagement, payments, and automation operate in one motion, helping businesses move from reactive collections to proactive revenue management. The outcome: payments that clear, conversations that convert, and revenue you can actually predict.

"Most payment providers are focused on processing transactions as cheaply as possible," Burkinshaw added. "But businesses don't just need transactions; they need better outcomes, because getting paid isn't just about moving money—it's about how you engage the customer before, during, and after the payment."

Blytz will roll out across the company's website, product interfaces, and marketing materials over the coming weeks. Existing customers will continue using the same products and services they rely on today, now within the broader Blytz platform.

About Blytz®

Blytz is how modern businesses get paid. Built as an intelligent payments and collections platform, Blytz replaces fragmented payment processes with automated workflows, AI-driven outreach, real-time engagement, and modern payment technology. With a suite of solutions including BlytzPay, BlytzCollect, and BlytzCash, businesses can turn the data inside their existing systems into automated conversations, frictionless payments, and real-time visibility. The outcome: faster payments, lighter workloads, and customer relationships that actually work in the real world. Learn more at blytz.com

Media Contact

Val Henderson, Blytz, 1 8016582212, [email protected], www.blytz.com

SOURCE Blytz