Introducing Bobelo's Postbiotic Immunity with IMMUSE™ for the Whole Family

We are thrilled to incorporate IMMUSE™ into our Bobelo Postbiotic Immunity. Our mission is to offer products that taste great and contribute significantly to our customers' health. Post this

What sets the Bobelo Postbiotic Immunity apart is its inclusion of IMMUSE™, which activates the body's natural immune responses at the cellular level. Extensive research, including 30 scientific studies and 15 human clinical trials, confirms IMMUSE™ as a proactive means of immune support. This novel postbiotic uniquely activates plasmacytoid dendritic cells, creating a fortified immune system ready to shield your body from daily environmental and stress pressures.

"IMMUSE™ is at the cusp of innovative immune health, and its inclusion in Bobelo's novel products is a testament to the functional versatility of this ingredient," said Karen Todd, RD, CSCS, EP-C, CISSN, and Vice President of Global Brand Marketing, Kyowa Hakko USA, Inc. "We are proud to offer a product that doesn't just promise, but is evidence-based and empowers individuals to take control of their immune health in the most natural way."

According to Stephen Colvin, founder of Bobelo, "We are thrilled to incorporate IMMUSE™ into our Bobelo Postbiotic Immunity. Our mission is to offer products that taste great and contribute significantly to our customers' health." He adds, "With this delicious, self-carbonating beverage made with only natural fruits and flavors and zero sugar, supporting your immune health has never been more enjoyable."

For more information about Bobelo's new Posbiotic Immunity products, please visit http://www.drinkbobelo.com.

For media inquiries, please contact Giselle Chollett at [email protected] or 917.386.7116.

About IMMUSE:

IMMUSE™ is a postbiotic that delivers a new, breakthrough approach to broad range immune support*. As a clinically researched immune activator* supported by 30 published studies, including 15 human trials, IMMUSE™ proactively supports the immune system through a novel method of action that activates pDC (plasmacytoid dendritic cells)*. The pDC, a rare type of immune cell, functions as a key leader of the immune system and has been shown to activate pivotal cells such as NK, Killer-T, Helper-T, and B cells, for a more comprehensive approach to immune support*. Its unique mechanism of action, discovered by Kyowa Hakko's parent company Kirin Holdings Co., Ltd., is opening doors for discovering postbiotics concerning immune health.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About Kyowa Hakko USA:

Kyowa Hakko USA is the North & South American office of Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd., an international health ingredients manufacturer and world leader in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and food & beverage products. Kyowa is the maker of branded ingredients, including IMMUSE™ LC-Plasma, Eyemuse™ Lacticaseibacillus paracasei KW3110, Cognizin® Citicoline, Pantesin® Pantethine, Setria® Glutathione, as well as L-Alanyl-L-Glutamine. For more information, visit http://www.kyowa-usa.com.

About Bobelo:

Bobelo is a producer and online seller of carbonated beverages that provide hydration. Bobelo was invented when founder, Stephen Colvin, noticed plastic bottles littering a beautiful mountain trail and decided to take action by creating a more sustainable drink without sacrificing taste or fizzy bubbles. Bobelo is transforming the beverage industry with environmentally-friendly packaging and drinks that are flavorful, bubbly, healthy, and hydrating.

Media Contact

Maria Stanieich, Kyowa Hakko USA, 15514829968, [email protected], immusehealth.com

SOURCE Kyowa Hakko USA