Introducing Brightwater, a Company Scaling Nature-Based Solutions, Protecting Marine Ecosystems and Engaging Coastal Communities in Sustainable Conservation Practices

Jessie Stenftenagel, a marine biologist and CEO of Brightwater, brings over 30 years of expertise and commitment to global marine conservation. Her team of experienced professionals in global real estate, finance, impact investment, and environmental consulting are poised to connect corporations and private entities with unique nature-based investment opportunities.

"At Brightwater, we leverage our expertise to identify and design large-scale, high-integrity projects with impactful and lasting benefits for people and the planet," said Stenftenagel. "Nature-based investments around the globe have doubled in the past year, and enterprises that lead the charge in pioneering 'nature-positive' investments will not only generate global, climate impact value, but will also experience positive economic, social, and environmental returns."

Over 50% of the world's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is intricately linked to biodiversity preservation and ecosystem diversity, emphasizing the essential need for collaborative conservation initiatives.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Brightwater to assist corporations in achieving their Net Zero and nature-positive goals through global, multi-benefit land acquisition opportunities. These unique solutions yield blue carbon and biodiversity credits while also protecting the planet's natural resources and improving local communities," said John Musgjerd, Senior Managing Director at JLL (Jones Lang Lasalle) and Global Real Estate Advisor of Brightwater.

Nature's importance is gaining momentum on the corporate agenda. Brightwater is uniquely positioned to help organizations accelerate goals, move beyond Net Zero, and help empower coastal communities to protect ocean ecosystems for the benefit of all. Brightwater projects will initially focus on Latin America and the Caribbean, with plans to expand globally.

ABOUT BRIGHTWATER

Brightwater is a pioneering sustainability consultancy empowering impact and sustainability-focused corporate and individual investors to align with their Net Zero and nature-positive goals. With a mission to prioritize coastal nature-based solutions and biodiversity conservation, Brightwater aims to deliver economic, environmental, and social returns on investment. With over 30 years in marine conservation and a global real estate and finance network, Brightwater offers a range of services to support its mission, including property acquisition, blue carbon and biodiversity asset protection and verification, sustainability consulting, and planning and marketing services. For more information, visit www.brightwaterclimate.com.

