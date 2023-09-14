Introducing Brij's Designer QR Code Generator, the Most Novel QR Code Innovation Since its Inception.

"The Designer QR Code Generator introduces brands to a world where QR codes can be both beautiful AND functional." Tweet this

The logos were hard to see and still had the classic QR code checkerboard motif. Consequently, QR codes are underused in retail.

A recent Brij study found 95% of consumers are supportive of QR codes appearing on products. Meanwhile, a separate Brij retail study found that QR code penetration in retail in convenience stands at just 12.6%. We believe this improvement in the beauty of the QR code will rapidly increase the adoption of QR codes on products.

StableDIffusion QR codes took the internet by storm in June. But for consumer brands, the technology here is not yet practical. "You have to be a prompt engineering expert to get a desirable output, and those QR codes are difficult to scan. We wanted to build something practical and easy for brand designers and marketers to manipulate," said Brij's Chief Technology Officer Zack Morrison.

With Brij's Designer QR Code Generator, brands can now turn the following into a QR code:

Logos

Mascots

Product images

Photographs

Brand design

AI-generated images (StableDiffusion, Dall-E, and MidJourney)

Brij's Designer QR code Generator can turn any image file into a scannable QR code, in seconds.

"Today marks the beginning of a new era for QR code generation," said Kait Stephens, Brij's CEO. "Just as Brij's flagship QR Code Experiences introduced brands to a new way to communicate with consumers and capture buyer data in the retail, marketplace, and OOH channels, the Designer QR Code Generator introduces brands to a world where QR codes can be both beautiful AND functional."

Try the Design QR Code Generator here.

Brij is an Omnichannel Marketing platform. It is a new way for omnichannel brands to engage with buyers in 3rd party channels like retail and marketplaces - channels that were previously void of digital engagement and customer insights.

Brands use Brij to engage buyers, collect 1st party data, and grow incremental revenue. With turnkey integrations with the Shopify ecosystem, brands can create dynamic omnichannel experiences in minutes.

Brij works with leading brands across multiple verticals, including Feastables, Health-Ade, Jolie, Flow Hydration, Branch, Maude, Canopy, Lalo & Calpak. Brij is a venture-backed company based in New York City that was founded by Kait Stephens and Zack Morrison in 2021. To learn more, visit www.brij.it

