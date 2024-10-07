Introducing Cabane Tortin, A Private Ski Retreat in the Swiss Alps

Ski-in Ski-out Access to High-Altitude Freeride Skiing at the Summit of Tortin Glacier

VERBIER, Switzerland, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new pinnacle of remote lodging for lovers of back-country, freeride skiing has arrived in the Swiss Alps. Cabane Tortin, perched atop the millenia-old Tortin Glacier at an altitude of 9,500 feet in the canton Valais, opens December 15, 2024. SDA International has been appointed as the public relations agency for Cabane Tortin in the U.S.

An exclusive-use, three-bedroom cabane chalet high above the ski resort town of Verbier in Les 4 Vallées ski area, Cabane Tortin immerses guests in the natural beauty of the snow-capped mountains with the minimal footprint of an eco-sensitive lodge built on the pre-existing site of a mountain hut. Ski-in ski-out access at the edge of the glacier puts guests in the midst of untracked powder and freeride skiing across expansive, ungroomed terrain and steep, mogul-studded slopes with long, vertical descents.

A dedicated team looks after guests throughout their stay. A personal chef prepares meals and ski picnics, pairing wines from the wine cellar for evening apres-ski gatherings. A local mountain guide designs ski adventures on- or off-piste, according to guests' skill levels and accompanies them to ensure their safety and wellbeing at all times. The house guardians' concierge can arrange in-chalet spa treatments and tailor-made itineraries.

Award-winning Architect and Design

Architect Snorre Stinessen drew design inspiration from the high drama of the surrounding rugged mountain range to create a comfortable place of refuge between the valley below, the sky above and the massive mountain that rises just behind. Conscious of not inhabiting more land than was absolutely necessary, he used the pre-existing foundation of a mountain ski hut to create an energy-efficient, Scandi-design lodge incorporating solar panels, a pellet stove, and water sourced from a natural mountain spring.

The most striking architectural feature is the cantilever design of the windows. Window seats in the open-plan living room direct the gaze straight down the dramatic steep slope of the glacier. Sunsets and panoramic views of the French Alps can be enjoyed from the ceiling-high windows. Three bedrooms, modern bathrooms with luxurious amenities, a living area with log-burning fireplace, open kitchen, upstairs area with double 'pod' sleeping rooms and outside deck comprise the guest living space, with staff quarters tucked below.

Reservations

Cabane Tortin is available for private bookings of up to eight guests (with additional guests at extra cost) for a minimum 3-night-stay. Included are a private chef and three meals daily, house staff, ski equipment, and mountain guide. Prices begin at USD$70,000 for 3 nights, full board.

Guests arriving from the U.S. will typically spend a few days in Verbier at a partner hotel to acclimate, be fitted for ski equipment, ski the piste and off-piste runs, and enjoy Verbier's glamorous apres-ski lifestyle before being taken up the mountain to Cabane Tortin.

Cabane Tortin is offered as a fully-staffed private lodge during the winter ski season. Bivouac des Gentianes is offered as an affordable option for local ski tourers and climbers from USD$2,350 per night for up to 8 people.

For booking inquiries, please contact [email protected]

About Cabane Tortin

Cabane Tortin is a private cabane. It is perched above the millenia-old Tortin Glacier at an elevation of 9,500 feet in the 4 Vallées region of the Swiss Alps in canton Valais. The remote location puts skiers in the midst of powder fields and panoramic views of alpine peaks. Cabane Tortin has engaged in partnerships and collaborations with W Hotels Verbier, Knight Frank/Naef Prestige Verbier, and 67 Pall Mall Verbier. Cabane Tortin is managed by MBM Chalets.

For inquiries and bookings, contact [email protected], cabanetortin.com Instagram @cabanetortin

Media Contact

Cassie Kim, SDA International, 1 8089494131, [email protected], www.sheiladonnelly.com

SOURCE SDA International