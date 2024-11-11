Introducing Calming Triggers: A Free Self-Led Tool for Emotional Regulation

New Self-Led Mental Health App Empowers Users to Manage Anxiety and CPTSD Through Personalized Tools

EVERETT, Wash., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Calming Triggers, a new free app tailored to individuals managing anxiety, CPTSD, and other mental health challenges, is now available on iOS. Developed by Britney Shawstad, who has navigated her own journey of healing from Complex PTSD, this app provides an accessible toolkit designed to support emotional regulation and grounding between therapy sessions.

Britney created Calming Triggers out of a personal need for a practical, customizable resource that could be easily accessed in moments of distress. Unlike other mental health apps, Calming Triggers is not a guided meditation or sound therapy platform; instead, it empowers users with a self-led approach to their unique coping strategies and affirmations, fostering a sense of control and self-awareness.

"Having immediate access to my own set of tools has been crucial in my healing," says Britney Shawstad. "I wanted to create something that gives people the power to draw on what they know works for them, providing comfort and support at any time."

Key Features of Calming Triggers:

Customizable Coping Tools: Users can add personal strategies to their tool list and mark tools they use, building a library of what works best in specific moments.



Personalized Affirmations: A space for affirmations encourages positive self-talk and tracks progress, promoting empowerment over time.





Journaling Capability: An integrated journal lets users document emotional experiences, fostering reflection on their growth and patterns.





Media Uploads: Users can upload grounding audio or music files for quick access, adding another layer of personalized support.

Inspired by her therapy experiences, including modalities like Internal Family Systems (IFS) and EMDR, Britney designed Calming Triggers to bridge the gap between therapy sessions and everyday life. While rooted in a trauma-informed approach, it is also suitable for those not currently in therapy who are seeking self-supportive tools.

Availability and Download

Calming Triggers is available for free on the iOS App Store. Designed as a discreet, supportive companion, it helps users navigate their mental health journey with more ease and self-awareness.

About Britney Shawstad

Britney Shawstad is a mental health advocate and the creator of Calming Triggers. Her personal experiences with anxiety, depression, and CPTSD inspired her to develop this app, offering a self-led tool for others facing similar challenges.

For more information or to arrange an interview with Britney Shawstad, please contact 425-870-1776 or email [email protected]

Media Contact

Britney Shawstad, Calming Triggers, 425-870-1776, [email protected], https://www.calmingtriggers.com/

SOURCE Calming Triggers