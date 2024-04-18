Introducing Candela Professional Group: Illuminating Industry Excellence

Team Offers Expert Guidance for Growth, Mergers & Acquisitions, Profitability
OKLAHOMA CITY, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Candela Professional Group (CPG) proudly announces its formation, marking a new era of innovation and excellence in the trucking industry and beyond. Founded by industry veteran Marilyn Surber and a group of key industry professionals, CPG offers a comprehensive suite of services aimed at driving growth, enhancing profitability, and positioning itself as a one-stop destination for industry solutions.
At the core of Candela Professional Group's approach is a commitment to delivering customized solutions through carefully assembled teams of experienced professionals, guided by in-house partners. Whether it's Safety and Recruiting, Technology Management, Executive Recruiting, M&A, Industry Relations, or Brand Management, CPG provides tailored strategies and support to meet the evolving needs of its clients.
"We assist our clients in a constantly changing world by staying ahead of what's next, even as business challenges become more complex and demands shift," says Marilyn Surber. "Our mission is to provide access to a curated network of subject matter experts, professionals, and executives with functional expertise in key areas that can craft road maps and get things done."
To mark its official launch, Candela Professional Group invites industry professionals to visit them at the Truckload Carriers Association Safety Meeting in Indianapolis on June 2. This event will provide stakeholders with an opportunity to learn more about CPG's vision, services, and commitment to excellence.
"I'm proud to have chosen a career in the trucking industry and thrilled to be associated with a network of skilled leaders who empower others to drive sustainable growth and provide a tangible competitive edge," adds Surber.
About Candela Professional Group
Candela Professional Group (CPG) is a premier consultancy firm providing tailored solutions that drive sustainable growth. With a diverse network of professionals committed to excellence, CPG is a trusted ally, helping businesses tackle challenges with smart advice and deep know-how.
CPG website: https://www.candelaus.com/
Media Contact
Marilyn Surber, Candela Professional Group, 1 2052921285, [email protected], www.candelaus.com
SOURCE Candela Professional Group
