Introducing Candela Professional Group: Illuminating Industry Excellence

"We assist our clients in a constantly changing world by staying ahead of what's next, even as business challenges become more complex and demands shift," says Marilyn Surber. "Our mission is to provide access to a curated network of subject matter experts, professionals, and executives with functional expertise in key areas that can craft road maps and get things done."

To mark its official launch, Candela Professional Group invites industry professionals to visit them at the Truckload Carriers Association Safety Meeting in Indianapolis on June 2. This event will provide stakeholders with an opportunity to learn more about CPG's vision, services, and commitment to excellence.

"I'm proud to have chosen a career in the trucking industry and thrilled to be associated with a network of skilled leaders who empower others to drive sustainable growth and provide a tangible competitive edge," adds Surber.

About Candela Professional Group

Candela Professional Group (CPG) is a premier consultancy firm providing tailored solutions that drive sustainable growth. With a diverse network of professionals committed to excellence, CPG is a trusted ally, helping businesses tackle challenges with smart advice and deep know-how.

CPG website: https://www.candelaus.com/

Media Contact

Marilyn Surber, Candela Professional Group, 1 2052921285, [email protected], www.candelaus.com

SOURCE Candela Professional Group