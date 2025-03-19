Introducing Catalina Palms at Sundance, 55+ Active Adult Lifestyle Living in Port St. Lucie, Florida by Akel Homes

"Catalina Palms at Sundance is more than just a community—it's a thoughtfully crafted lifestyle for those who seek luxury, connection, and well-being in every aspect of their lives," said Alex Akel, President of Akel Homes. Post this

The gated entrance to Catalina Palms is an unforgettable experience, marked by the Cascades Amongst the Palms. This breathtaking multi-million-dollar entry feature spans over 150 feet and blends modern architecture, lush landscaping, and serene water elements. A mesmerizing rain curtain prominently displays the Catalina Palms at Sundance logo, surrounded by five distinct water movements – including sheer descents, cascading waterfalls, playful bubblers, and an elegant overflow into the lower basin. Framed by towering palms and vibrant greenery, the grand entrance sets the tone for the unparalleled lifestyle that awaits within Catalina Palms at Sundance.

Club Catalina

Designed for all lifestyles, Club Catalina will be a state-of-the-art resort-style clubhouse that serves as the heartbeat to the care-free Catalina life. Located within and exclusive to the residents of Catalina Palms at Sundance, Club Catalina in the one-stop destination for social life, fine dining, fitness, sports and so much more.

Spanning over 30,000 square feet, Club Catalina will have it all. In addition to a fully-dedicated on-site Lifestyle Director, the social amenities of Club Catalina are to include a performance hall for live events and functions, card salons, arts and craft studio, exhibition kitchen, restaurant and bar, pool bar and sports lounge. The Health and Wellness Center at Club Catalina is to include an expansive fitness center, group fitness rooms, spin-cycle space, sports simulator, lap pool, resistance pool, locker rooms with steam rooms, saunas and a massage parlor. For the pickleball and tennis enthusiasts, the Courts at Club Catalina are to include two tennis courts and eight pickleball courts with an on-site Pro-Shop.

The Residences

Coming in early 2026 with pricing starting from the $300s, Catalina Palms at Sundance will offer a wide range of exquisite residences with unprecedented premium included features. Catalina Palms at Sundance will also offer the semi-custom homebuilding experience that Akel Homes is well known for: a family-owned Florida homebuilder with a strong track record of delivering homes of unmatched quality and value.

A Rare Gem on The Treasure Coast

Located in Port St. Lucie, one of Florida's fastest-growing cities, Catalina Palms at Sundance offers the perfect blend of modern convenience, natural beauty and a thriving community atmosphere. Known for its scenic waterways, lush park, and world-class golf courses, the city of Port St. Lucie provides an exceptional quality of life with easy access to top-tier shopping, dining, and entertainment.

Catalina Palms at Sundance is ideally situated on the north side of Becker Road, just two miles west of the Village Parkway and Becker Road intersection.

Be the First to Know

About Sundance

Sundance by Akel Homes is an expansive, 2,500-acre master-planned community located in the heart of Port St. Lucie, Florida. Designed with an emphasis on quality of life, this dynamic community offers a variety of thoughtfully planned residential options, world-class amenities, and access to the best of Florida living. Sundance provides a vibrant setting where residents can enjoy modern conveniences, scenic landscapes, and a close-knit neighborhood atmosphere that fosters treasured connections on the Treasure Coast.

About Akel Homes

Akel Homes is a boutique semi-custom homebuilder based in South Florida. Akel Homes builds exceptional homes and amenity-rich communities that cater to all lifestyles. Akel Homes utilizes the highest quality building materials, innovative construction methods, and forward-thinking architectural designs to create unparalleled single-family residences, townhomes, and multifamily apartments in resort-style master-planned communities. Since 1986, the principals of Akel Homes have built over 4,000 residences and many of South Florida's most renowned communities. For more information, visit https://akelhomes.com.

