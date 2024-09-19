Introducing Ciao Bella by Lunada Bay Tile: Top Destination for Luxury Tile at Outlet Prices

"Ciao Bella is not just a great deal; it's an investment in the same exceptional quality and design that Lunada Bay Tile is famous for—now at an unbeatable price." Post this

With tile in stock, ready to ship from its California warehouse, Ciao Bella offers an incredible opportunity to transform and enrich any space with the elegance and sophistication synonymous with Lunada Bay Tile. The designs are perfect for a variety of indoor and outdoor projects, and now, these luxury tiles are available at prices up to 60% less than MSRP.

Why Choose Ciao Bella?

*Special Access: Ciao Bella is the only online retailer where you can find deeply discounted Lunada Bay Tile products. These are the same high-quality, handcrafted tiles that have graced homes and commercial spaces, now available at a fraction of the original price.

*Lunada Bay Tile is known for its commitment to quality and craftsmanship. Each tile is designed with an artistic touch, drawing inspiration from nature, architecture, and cultural heritage.

*Continuous Inventory Updates: Ciao Bella is constantly expanded with the latest from LBT. This means fresh selections and exciting opportunities for you to find the perfect tile for your next project.

*Ready-to-Ship: The vast inventory is in-stock and readily available. Projects can be completed on time and without delay.

"Ciao Bella is not just a great deal; it's an investment in the same exceptional quality and design that Lunada Bay Tile is famous for—now at an unbeatable price," said Feras Irikat, Director-Design & Marketing, Lunada Bay Tile.

"These tiles are not just building materials; they are pieces of art that elevate spaces with their unique textures, colors, movement, and patterns."

Visit Ciao Bella by Lunada Bay Tile to explore the current offerings, new arrivals and "last chance" tiles. Whether you're renovating a single room or tackling a large-scale project, Ciao Bella offers the luxury and style of Lunada Bay Tile at prices that can't be matched. These unbeatable prices on premium tile includes shipping in the continental U.S. Returns are accepted.

About Lunada Bay Tile

Lunada Bay Tile creates handcrafted glass, ceramic, and concrete tile with an emphasis on artistic simplicity, texture, and color. The name Lunada Bay Tile honors the beautiful Palos Verdes Peninsula of Los Angeles and exhibits the brand's design philosophy – to blend traditional craftsmanship with modern influences while exploring the boundaries of material possibilities. To learn more about Lunada Bay Tile and view the entire product line visit LunadaBayTile.com or call (310) 257-1300.

Media Contact

Jim Stevens, Ciao Bella/Lunada Bay Tile, 1 310-997-1373, [email protected], https://ciaobellatile.com/

SOURCE Ciao Bella/Lunada Bay Tile