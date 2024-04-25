Introducing Citeline PatientMatch for Precision Patient Recruitment

"In today's fast-paced clinical environment, sponsors' complex protocols require sophisticated recruitment solutions to reach the right patients at the right time." Matt Holms, Vice President, Sales-Patient Engagement & Recruitment at Citeline Post this

The HIPAA-compliant solution also pairs Citeline's in-house clinical team — comprised of PhDs, MDs, MPHs and PharmDs who support the curation and algorithm building — with robust RWD resources for a complete view of patients' complex medical histories that match comprehensive protocols and help sponsors expedite trial enrollment.

"In today's fast-paced clinical environment, sponsors' complex protocols require sophisticated recruitment solutions to reach the right patients at the right time. Citeline PatientMatch is a fit-for-purpose recruitment approach that strongly aligns to many therapeutic indications where traditional, direct-to-patient recruitment advertising approaches have historically been unsuccessful," says Matt Holms, Vice President, Sales-Patient Engagement & Recruitment at Citeline. "Citeline PatientMatch enables sponsors to precisely identify protocol-specific populations from surrounding investigators and in-network healthcare providers."

Citeline PatientMatch is part of the Citeline Connect end-to-end suite of patient engagement and recruitment solutions. Citeline Connect brings together study sponsors and CROs in search of patients and healthcare organizations with patients seeking promising potential treatments to manage their conditions. With the addition of Citeline PatientMatch, Citeline Connect expands and strengthens its capacity for meeting enrollment goals and enhancing clinical trial diversity.

