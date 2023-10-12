Introducing Club Storica: A Journey Through Armenian Wine Culture

This unique club showcases the elegance and diversity of Armenian still and sparkling wines – produced with local indigenous varieties such as the majestic red Areni or elegant white Voskehat - allowing members to enjoy carefully curated selections, at home or beyond. Tweet this

This unique club showcases the elegance and diversity of Armenian still and sparkling wines – produced with local indigenous varieties such as the majestic red Areni or elegant white Voskehat - allowing members to enjoy carefully curated selections, at home or beyond.

Shipped three times per year, it offers three distinct membership levels, each named in homage to the Armenian language:

Pokr: meaning "small", this package, inspired by inspired by the smaller peak of Mount Ararat - Pokr Masis – offers an assortment of 4 bottles for $120 /shipment with 10% off.

Mets: meaning "large", this package, inspired by inspired by the larger peak of Mount Ararat - Mets Masis – offers an expansive 6 bottles, at $160 /shipment with 15% off.

Amenamets - meaning "biggest", represents Mt. Ararat, the symbol of Armenia , and the landing point of Noah's Ark. It is the most evocative visual feature of Armenia's rich landscape. This offers a deliciously comprehensive 12 bottle journey through the finest Armenian wines. $280 /shipment, with 25% off.

Why Join the Storica Wine Club?

Discover Armenia's Unique Expression: Explore exceptional wines from indigenous grape varieties grown on intense, high-elevation terroirs.

Curated Selections: Each shipment is meticulously arranged to offer a diverse and delightful tasting experience. Alternatively, members can curate their own selection.

Exclusive Benefits: Members enjoy exclusive access to limited-edition wines, discounts on Storica products, and invitations to special in-person and virtual events.

Educational Resources: Enhance wine knowledge with informative tasting notes, pairing suggestions, and stories about Armenian winemaking heritage.

Join Storica as they embark on the renaissance of Armenia's ancient, beautiful wine producing culture. Sip the spirit of Armenia in every bottle! Visit https://www.storicawines.com/club-storica/

About Storica

Storica Wines is an Armenian wine import company that features producers leading Armenia's wine renaissance and celebrating its rich winemaking heritage. Our wines feature indigenous grapes that have been grown in these soils for over 6,000 years. They mirror our point of view and the country itself: full of life and resiliency.

Media Contact

Jennifer OFlanagan, FeastPR, 1 9176587641, [email protected], www.feastpr.com

SOURCE Storica Wines