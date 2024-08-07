Introducing Country Life® Vitamins' Honey Gummies: Clean, great tasting solutions made with real honey

New line includes Tart Cherry Honey Gummies, Adult Multivitamin Honey Gummies, and Omega-3 Honey Gummies

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Country Life® Vitamins announces the launch of its newest product line, Honey Gummies, as part of its ongoing commitment to providing high-quality, innovative nutritional supplements. Designed to offer a delicious and clean gummy option for individuals looking to support their overall well-being*, Country Life® Vitamins' Honey Gummies are crafted with premium ingredients and a commitment to sustainability. The new line includes Tart Cherry Honey Gummies, Adult Multivitamin Honey Gummies, and Omega-3 Honey Gummies.

The launch of the new Gummies line underscores the growing demand for functional and fortified gummy products to deliver vitamins and minerals. According to Polaris Market Research(1), the gummy market in North America was valued at USD 3.20 billion in 2023, and is forecast to grow to USD 10.97 billion by 2032.

Made with real, unadulterated honey, Country Life's new gummies provide a naturally sweet taste, while being free from yeast, wheat, soy, milk, artificial flavors, artificial sweeteners, and magnesium stearate. Certified gluten-free by the Gluten-Free Certification Organization (GFCO), and certified vegetarian by the American Vegetarian Association (AVA), Honey Gummies are manufactured with sustainability in mind, supporting wind power and featuring recyclable packaging. Low in calories and sugar per serving compared to top competitors, Honey Gummies offer a great solution for supplement routines.

Recognizing the pivotal impact of bees on the planet, and in keeping with its focus on sustainability initiatives worldwide, Country Life has identified environmental partners to support through 1% for the Planet. Beneficiaries of 1% of Country Life's Honey Gummy revenue will include Save the Bee. According to Save the Bee, these critical pollinators are threatened by pesticides, pathogens, and poor nutrition, all of which is exacerbated by climate change. Donations help to fund research, inspire and train beekeepers, and support farmers working to increase pollinator habitats.

Country Life's new line includes:

Tart Cherry Honey Gummies promote muscle recovery after exercise*, and support protection against oxidative stress*. Formulated with CherryPURE® Tart Cherry Extract (60 count. SRP $21.99 )

) Adult Multivitamin Honey Gummies support cardiovascular health*, bone health* and energy metabolism* (60 count. SRP $21.99 )

) Omega-3 Honey Gummies deliver essential omega-3 fatty acids for cardiovascular health* and brain health and function* (60 count. SRP $29.99 )

Honey Gummies will be available for purchase at select retailers and online at www.countrylifevitamins.com and Amazon from August 1st, 2024.

EDITORS NOTE: For additional information, product images, or to request interviews or samples, please contact Sarah Eykyn at [email protected].

Country Life, a leader in natural health, was founded in 1971. Its family of brands includes Country Life Vitamins, BioChem® protein powders and sports nutrition, and Desert Essence personal care. Country Life's thoroughly tested products are made from globally-sourced, clean ingredients, ensuring exceptional quality. Exemplified by its tag line "Power Your Greatness," Country Life is committed to innovation, inspiration, and integrity from product concept to consumer use, with the goal of providing science-based supplements to support all life's stages. Country Life's manufacturing facility is based in Hauppauge, New York and is an NSF-GMP registered facility.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

(1) Polaris Market Research, https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/. (n.d.-b). North America Gummy market trends, share, drivers, 2024-2032. Polaris. https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/north-america-gummy-market

Source: SPINS Total Enhanced Natural Channel L52wk ending 5/19/24

Media Contact

Sarah Eykyn, Essenza Communications, 1 205.239.6445, [email protected] , www.essenzacomm.com

SOURCE Essenza Communications