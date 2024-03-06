Introducing Creative PM Middle East LLC: Redefining the Gulf State's Creative Project Management

Scruffy Dog Creative Group is proud to announce Creative PM - a new branch of the company that will specialise in delivering the Scruffy Dog services to the Gulf State region.

LONDON, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- January was a big month for Scruffy Dog Creative Group with the official launch of our new division: Creative PM Middle East, LLC.

This new arm of the group is based in Riyadh, KSA and will primarily serve our clients in the Kingdom and the rest of the Gulf region. Focused on offering specialist creative project management services, Creative PM will continue to drive our growth across the Middle East.

Dylan Lardner-Burke, Scruffy Dog Creative Group's MD, was in Riyadh to mark the launch of the company as well as sign the division's first major contract, a multimillion-dollar role in delivering a flagship asset for one of the Kingdom's entertainment giga-projects.

Creative PM's Director, Malik Al Asadi, has recently been speaking to the industry media about what makes this new company unique in delivering the future of entertainment in the region. "We already have a company based in Dubai UAE, but Riyadh will become the group's principal location in the region in the coming years."

"Unlike other PMCs, we can call on our group's expertise and teams across the globe. We can take the experience gained on other world-class experience projects from clients like Universal, Disney, Merlin and Warner Bros., and bring that insight to the Kingdom"

Creative PM will work closely alongside clients as an extension of their teams, protecting their interests, budgets, and vision, and bridging the gap between design and construction. Founded on the core values of honesty, transparency, and accountability, they will take projects from an idea to a fully realised experience.

Media Contact

Tim Beavis, Scruffy Dog Creative Group, 44 020 3468 4220, [email protected], scruffydogltd.com

SOURCE Scruffy Dog Creative Group