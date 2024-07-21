Introducing Cuddle Creative Works - The Latest Addition to The Scruffy Dog Creative Group

Scruffy Dog Creative Group is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest division, Cuddle Creative Works.

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, July 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scruffy Dog Creative Group is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest division, Cuddle Creative Works. Specialising in bespoke creative design, fabrication, and finishing services, Cuddle Creative Works caters to the entertainment, events, experiential branding, and retail sectors, bringing SDCG's extensive experience and cutting-edge approach to new markets.

Cuddle Creative Works describes itself as a 'world-leading, full-service, end-to-end Creative Design and Production agency,' delivering custom solutions and concepts for clients across the globe. With decades of combined expertise in concept and technical design, engineering, fabrication, finishing, and installation, the dedicated teams provide creative, cost-effective solutions that inspire deeper connections, embrace audiences, and stir hearts.

This new arm of the global creative services company aims to bring Scruffy Dog Creative Group's distinctive brand of blue sky ideation and high-end experience design to brand activations, PR stunts, product launches, and events. While very much serving its own clients and markets, the Cuddle Creative Works team will benefit from the industry connections and know-how of the wider group.

While based in the industrial heartland of the UK, the company also has offices in London and Barcelona, with an Ibiza branch coming in 2025. Its main Birmingham studio spans over 60,000 square feet and houses a state-of-the-art production facility. This space is home to a talented and passionate team sourced from around the globe. As an ISO 9001-certified company, Cuddle Creative Works is committed to delivering top-notch quality in every aspect of their work.

Cuddle Creative Works offers a wide range of services, including creative design and brand experience development, technical engineering, and comprehensive production capabilities. From concept design to 3D printing, carpentry, metal fabrication, and animatronics, their expert team handles every aspect of a project including project management and logistics.

"Our goal with Cuddle Creative Works is to work with brands and bring them to life with spaces that resonate and create connections that captivate," said Joe Bright, Founder of The Scruffy Dog Creative Group. "We're excited to see what we can achieve together."

Cuddle Creative Works is dedicated to making every project a success, from start to finish. With a focus on creativity, quality, and client satisfaction, they are set to become a key player in the industry.

For more information about Cuddle Creative Works and their services, visit cuddlecreativeworks.com.

J, Cuddle Creative Works, 44 020 3468 4220, [email protected], cuddlecreativeworks.com

