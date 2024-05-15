Introducing Dr. Andrea Hartford: Experienced Women's Health Specialist Joins Clarkston Practice

An introductory to one of our newest doctors at our Clarkston location.
CLARKSTON, Mich., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We are delighted to introduce Dr. Andrea Hartford as one of the newest member of our Clarkston medical team. Dr. Hartford joins us with a strong background in women's health and a passion for providing personalized care to her patients.
Dr. Hartford completed her undergraduate studies at Mount Holyoke College, where she majored in Neuroscience and Behavior. She then pursued further studies at the University of Washington before earning her medical degree from A.T. Still University School of Osteopathic Medicine in AZ. Dr. Hartford completed her residency at Ascension Macomb-Oakland, Warren Campus, where she gained valuable experience and honed her skills in women's health.
Dr. Hartford's interest in healthcare began at a young age. "As a teen, I was always interested in science and biology, and as I grew older, I realized I wanted to teach and motivate people to make decisions that would help optimize their own health, especially to help women gain access to appropriate healthcare," she shared. Dr. Hartford was inspired by her stepsister, who is also an OB/Gyn, and shadowing her during medical school confirmed her passion for women's health.
Upon joining our practice, Dr. Hartford was impressed by the supportive environment fostered by Dr. Zaidan, our clinic's lead physician. "I appreciated Dr. Zaidan's method of supporting his providers: his encouragement to practice with autonomy but also staying in communication with each other," she noted.
Originally from Wisconsin, Dr. Hartford has recently returned to the area and is eager to serve the health needs of the Clarkston community. She is currently accepting new patients at our Clarkston office and looks forward to providing compassionate and personalized care to each individual.
Please join us in welcoming Dr. Andrea Hartford to our team. Her dedication to women's health and commitment to patient-centered care make her a valuable addition to our practice.
For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Hartford, please contact 248-384-8020.
Media Contact
Savannah Bressman, Women's Excellence, 2483848020, [email protected], womensexcellence.com
SOURCE Women's Excellence
