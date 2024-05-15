Introducing Dr. Andrea Hartford: Experienced Women's Health Specialist Joins Clarkston Practice

"As a teen, I was always interested in science and biology, and as I grew older, I realized I wanted to teach and motivate people to make decisions that would help optimize their own health, especially to help women gain access to appropriate healthcare" Post this

Dr. Hartford's interest in healthcare began at a young age. "As a teen, I was always interested in science and biology, and as I grew older, I realized I wanted to teach and motivate people to make decisions that would help optimize their own health, especially to help women gain access to appropriate healthcare," she shared. Dr. Hartford was inspired by her stepsister, who is also an OB/Gyn, and shadowing her during medical school confirmed her passion for women's health.

Upon joining our practice, Dr. Hartford was impressed by the supportive environment fostered by Dr. Zaidan, our clinic's lead physician. "I appreciated Dr. Zaidan's method of supporting his providers: his encouragement to practice with autonomy but also staying in communication with each other," she noted.

Originally from Wisconsin, Dr. Hartford has recently returned to the area and is eager to serve the health needs of the Clarkston community. She is currently accepting new patients at our Clarkston office and looks forward to providing compassionate and personalized care to each individual.

Please join us in welcoming Dr. Andrea Hartford to our team. Her dedication to women's health and commitment to patient-centered care make her a valuable addition to our practice.

For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Hartford, please contact 248-384-8020.

Media Contact

Savannah Bressman, Women's Excellence, 2483848020, [email protected], womensexcellence.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE Women's Excellence