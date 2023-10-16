Introducing Envirobox: A Revolutionary Fully Environmental Packaging Solution

AVC introduces the Envirobox, a Fully Environmental Packaging Solution for clubs and retail outlets. The first non-plastic full paper or corrugated solution is committed to preserving the planet and reducing the environmental impact of packaging materials.

EAST RANCHO DOMINGUEZ, Calif. and LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AVC Corporation, a pioneering force in sustainable packaging for 35 + years, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking product - the Envirobox, a Fully Environmental Packaging Solution for clubs and retail outlets. This innovative packaging solution marks a significant milestone in our commitment to preserving the planet and reducing the environmental impact of packaging materials.

The Envirobox fully Environmental Package is a testament to our dedication to sustainability, offering businesses and consumers a responsible and eco-friendly alternative to today's traditional packaging. This cutting-edge solution is designed to address the growing concerns about the detrimental effects of plastic and non-recyclable materials on our environment moving to a full paper or corrugated solution.

Key features and benefits of the Envirobox Fully Environmental Package include:

1. 100% Environmentally Friendly: Envirobox is made from 100% biodegradable and compostable materials, ensuring that it leaves no lasting footprint on the environment.

2. Reduced Carbon Footprint: Our manufacturing processes prioritize sustainability, resulting in a significantly lower carbon footprint compared to conventional packaging methods.

3. Versatile: Envirobox can be customized to meet the unique needs of a wide range of industries, from electronics, cosmetics, medical or home and baby supplies, food and beverage, and all consumer products and beyond.

4. Exceptional Durability and Asset Protection: Despite being eco-friendly, Envirobox doesn't compromise on strength or durability, or the security of your item, ensuring that your products are well-protected during transport and storage.

5. Attractive Design Options: Envirobox is available in a variety of attractive and customizable designs, allowing businesses to maintain their brand identity while making a positive environmental statement.

6. Certified Sustainability: Our packaging materials meet rigorous environmental standards and are certified by leading sustainability organizations.

7. Consumer Appeal: appeals to environmentally conscious consumers, helping businesses attract and retain eco-minded customers.

AVC CEO, [Moshe Begim], expressed AVC enthusiasm for this milestone, stating, " AVC Envirobox solution is a commitment to revolutionizing the packaging industry by providing innovative, environmentally responsible solutions. Our Fully Environmental Package is a testament to this commitment, offering a greener alternative without compromising on quality or performance."

Envirobox Fully Environmental Package is available for immediate order, and businesses can inquire about customization options to align the packaging with their specific needs.

Video link about AVC -

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UQ5f3-sUmxA

To learn more about Envirobox and the Fully Environmental Package, please visit our website.

Media Contact

Dean Begim, AVC Corporation, 1 310-533-5811, [email protected], www.avccorp.com

SOURCE AVC Corporation