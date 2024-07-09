Introducing Espacio The Hakone Geihinkan Rin-Poh-Ki-Ryu, Sanctuary Villas In A Tranquil Forest In Hakone, Japan's Scenic Miyanoshita Onsen

Tucked into a pristine valley in the forested Miyanoshita region, the nine-suite retreat blends meticulous organic design with top-tier wellness programming and culinary excellence in a one-of-a-kind natural paradise. Post this

Borrowing the Spanish term for "space" or "universe," and named for Japan's Kirin, Phoenix, Tortoise and Dragon deities, ESPACIO The Hakone Geihinkan Rin-Poh-Ki-Ryu invites guests to a calm sanctuary reserved for a select few each night. The guest journey begins with a private cable car ride descending 100 meters into a secluded and unexplored valley carved by the tranquil Haya River.

Guests entering ESPACIO The Hakone Geihinkan Rin-Poh-Ki-Ryu are ushered into one of nine private villas that have been designed to honor and reflect the natural environment surrounding the property. All guest suites are adorned with original artworks created through ESPACIO'S collaboration with artists across a variety of media, including Karakami artist Toto Akihiko, Sculptor Tomoya Tachibana, Dyeing artist Shikeki Fukumoto, Kumiko craftsman Masanobu Shiozawa, Gold and silver leaf Artist Hiroto Rakusho and others.

Guest villas range in size from 92 square meters (980 square feet) to 385 square meters (4,144 square feet). Each is a private sanctuary with spacious interiors, outdoor pavilions and both indoor and outdoor baths. Several villas feature private saunas, swimming pools and rooms for tea ceremonies and entertaining. All villas at ESPACIO The Hakone Geihinkan Rin-Poh-Ki-Ryu are fed by the pristine Dogashima hot spring, the most prized of the legendary Seven Hot Springs of Hakone. The sacred spring is not only a soothing elixir, but also rich in history, having been founded by Muso Soseki, a high priest of the Rinzai Zen Buddhist sect in the Nanbokucho period (1336 - 1392). The water flows freely to the baths of each private villa in its purest state as it has for more than 700 years.

ESPACIO The Hakone Geihinkan Rin-Poh-Ki-Ryu marks the debut of ESPACIO SPA. The spa features an open-air Hakone lava cave bath, a luxury bedrock bath crafted from ancient Austrian marble, and additional spa treatments inspired by the seasonality of Hakone. Spa experiences are offered in the private treatment room, accompanied by the indoor, outdoor and bedrock baths.

Under the direction of Michelin-starred Kyoto restaurant "Tominokoji Yamagishi" chef and founder Takahiro Yamagishi, ESPACIO The Hakone Geihinkan Rin-Poh-Ki-Ryu upholds the tradition of Kyoto cuisine and Cha-kaiseki with a curated culinary experience of tailored in-suite dining in the private sanctuary of each villa. Vibrant menus are inspired by the bounty of Hakone and range from formal kaiseki presentations to creative interpretations of cozy and traditional nabe hotpot dinners. International sake sommelier Keita Akaboshi oversees the hotel's collection of sakes and sake pairings.

To learn more about ESPACIO The Hakone Geihinkan Rin-Poh-Ki-Ryu or arrange a stay, please visit, https://houoh.jp/en/.

ESPACIO The Hakone Geihinkan Rin-Poh-Ki-Ryu is a member of Leading Hotels of the World.

