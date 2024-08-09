Introducing Execs In The Knows CX Vendor Directory: A Gateway to Industry Excellence

Designed with CX C-suite leaders in mind, this directory is the platform for discovering top industry vendors, accessing detailed company information, and easily establishing meaningful connections. Post this

Over a dozen various service categories such as AI, Gamification, Outsourcing, and Workforce Management feature industry-leading vendors dedicated to enhancing brand customer experiences. The directory features intuitive top-level navigation and service category filters, allowing potential clients to locate and engage with dedicated vendor pages easily and without the distraction of competitive ads. For inquiries about listings, get in touch with Scott Moberly, Vice President of Partner Advocacy, at [email protected].

CX leader end-users aiming to expand their professional network and engage with peers are encouraged to join the KIA online community. This free platform is designed to facilitate the sharing of insights, collaboration on best practices, and staying updated on industry trends. It offers a space for professionals to exchange knowledge and support each other in navigating the evolving CX landscape. More information about the community and how to join can be found here.

Execs In The Know brings together customer experience (CX) leaders from across industries to advance the conversation and set a new agenda for delivering amazing consumer experiences. As a global community of the brightest minds in CX, Execs In The Know provides opportunities to learn, share, network, and engage to innovate. Operating under the motto, "Leaders Learning From Leaders," Execs In The Know facilitates many opportunities for community engagement, such as its bi-annual national Customer Response Summit and private, online community, Know It All "KIA." There are also exclusive, laser-focused engagements like industry briefings and executive roundtables. Execs In The Know also guides and informs the industry with a rich tapestry of CX-related content, including CX Insight magazine, industry research, webinars, blogs, and more.

