Introducing ExpoDisc v3 Professional White Balance Filter

"The new diffusion materials built into ExpoDisc v3 perform better than any previous ExpoDisc when photographing under several important lighting conditions including cool open shade, window light, warm reddish light, and even when using IR sensitive cameras," said ExpoImaging CEO Erik Sowder.

ExpoDisc v3 Full Spectrum White Balance: Even Better White Balance in the Visible Spectrum and Beyond

The improved performance of the new materials even extends into the near infrared spectrum (700-2200nm), and now enables use of the ExpoDisc v3 for setting white balance when photographing with an IR camera.

New Bayonet Mount Allows for Quick Attachment and Removal from Lenses

The ExpoDisc v3 filter is sized for use with 82mm lenses, and it can be comfortably held over the front of 82mm or smaller lenses. For photographers who prefer to mount the ExpoDisc to their lens, the ExpoDisc v3 incorporates a new bayonet mount to quickly attach the ExpoDisc to their lens using the new 82mm or 77mm ExpoDisc v3 step rings. Standard third-party step rings (sold separately) can also be combined with the 82mm or 77mm ExpoDisc v3 step rings to attach the ExpoDisc to smaller lenses.

Thinner and Lighter

ExpoDisc v3 is thinner and lighter than previous ExpoDisc models at only 9mm thin and just 1 oz. This makes ExpoDisc v3 easier to hold over your lens when setting a white balance, and more comfortable to slip into your pocket when you're not using it.

Still Assembled, Tested, and Certified in the USA for Accuracy

Every ExpoDisc v3 is assembled, tested and certified at ExpoImaging's California facility on a transmission spectrophotometer to ensure its neutrality. This is important because a non-neutral white balance tool will introduce a color cast to images. ExpoDisc v3's quality control process ensures that every ExpoDisc v3 meets strict standards for light transmission in order to deliver good color balance and accuracy.

Available Online and Through Specialty Photographic Resellers

ExpoDisc v3 Professional White Balance Filters are available through specialty photo dealers and online at www.expodisc.com. The retail price of the ExpoDisc v3 remains unchanged at $49.95. Multi lingual instructions for the ExpoDisc v3 are available for download and currently available in English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, and Spanish.

About ExpoImaging, Inc.

Founded in 2004, ExpoImaging, Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes camera and lighting accessories to the photographic market. Based in Santa Cruz County, California, ExpoImaging manufactures ExpoDisc White Balance Filters (www.expodisc.com), Rogue FlashBenders (www.rogueflash.com), Rogue Round Flash Magnetic Light Modifiers, and distributes Nissin Digital flashes in the U.S. and Canada (www.nissindigital.us).

